Sony has announced its year-end Holiday sale in India, bringing discounts on PS5 accessories and select PlayStation games. The sale kicks off next week on December 23 and will last until January 5. Sony's Holiday sale is among several year-end sales currently live across game platforms and storefronts offering discounts on thousands of titles.

The PlayStation parent announced its year-end sale in India on Friday via a press release. The Holiday sale does not bring discounts on PS5 consoles, but a wide range of accessories will be available at cut prices across online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopAtSC website. The sale will also go live across offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Center.

During the sale, DualSense controllers are getting a discount of Rs. 1,500. If your existing DualSense controller has started developing stick drift, this would be a good time to get a new one.

Other PS5 peripherals like the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PS VR2, and the PlayStation Portal remote player are available at lowered prices, too. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds have also received significant discounts during the sale. Here's list of all discounted PS5 peripherals and games during Sony's Holiday sale:

PS5 Accessories

PS5 Peripherals MRP Sale Price DualSense controller (white) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890 DualSense controller (Black) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890 DualSense controller (Red) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890 DualSense controller (Grey Camo) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890 DualSense controller (Ice Blue) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890 DualSense controller (Metallic Blue) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense controller (Metallic Red) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense controller (Silver) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense controller (Chroma Teal) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense controller (Chroma Pearl) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense controller (Chroma Indigo) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349 DualSense Edge wireless controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 15,990 PlayStation VR2 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 34,999 Pulse Elite wireless headset Rs. 12,990 Rs. 10,990 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds Rs. 18,990 Rs. 9,990 PlayStation Portal Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,990

PS5 Games