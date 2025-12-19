Technology News
Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale in India on PS5 Accessories, Games

Sony's year-end Holiday sale will go live on December 23.

Updated: 19 December 2025 16:26 IST
Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale in India on PS5 Accessories, Games

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony sale will be live until January 5

  • Sony's Holiday sale brings discount on the DualSense controller
  • Several PS5 games have received discounts, as well
  • Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds will be on sale
Sony has announced its year-end Holiday sale in India, bringing discounts on PS5 accessories and select PlayStation games. The sale kicks off next week on December 23 and will last until January 5. Sony's Holiday sale is among several year-end sales currently live across game platforms and storefronts offering discounts on thousands of titles.

The PlayStation parent announced its year-end sale in India on Friday via a press release. The Holiday sale does not bring discounts on PS5 consoles, but a wide range of accessories will be available at cut prices across online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopAtSC website. The sale will also go live across offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Center.

During the sale, DualSense controllers are getting a discount of Rs. 1,500. If your existing DualSense controller has started developing stick drift, this would be a good time to get a new one.

Other PS5 peripherals like the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PS VR2, and the PlayStation Portal remote player are available at lowered prices, too. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds have also received significant discounts during the sale. Here's list of all discounted PS5 peripherals and games during Sony's Holiday sale:

PS5 Accessories

PS5 Peripherals MRP Sale Price
DualSense controller (white) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890
DualSense controller (Black) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890
DualSense controller (Red) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890
DualSense controller (Grey Camo) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890
DualSense controller (Ice Blue) Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,890
DualSense controller (Metallic Blue) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense controller (Metallic Red) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense controller (Silver) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Teal) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Pearl) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Indigo) Rs. 6,849 Rs. 5,349
DualSense Edge wireless controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 15,990
PlayStation VR2 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 34,999
Pulse Elite wireless headset Rs. 12,990 Rs. 10,990
Pulse Explore wireless earbuds Rs. 18,990 Rs. 9,990
PlayStation Portal Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,990

PS5 Games

PS5 Games MRP Sale Price
Lost Soul Aside Rs. 4,199 Rs. 3,199
Death Stranding 2 Rs. 5,199 Rs. 4,199
Astro Bot Rs. 4,199 Rs. 3,199
Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered Rs. 3,199 Rs. 1,599
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Rs. 3,199 Rs. 2,099
Helldivers 2 Rs. 2,599 Rs. 2,099
Rise of the Ronin Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
Stellar Blade Rs. 5,199 Rs. 3,199
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rs. 3,199 Rs. 1,599
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Rs. 4,199 Rs. 2,599
Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
God of War Ragnarok Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,099
The Last of Us Part 1 Remake Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
Death Stranding Director's Cut Rs. 3,199 Rs. 1,599
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,599
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Rs. 4,199 Rs. 2,099
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Rs. 4,199 Rs. 2,099
Sony, PlayStation, Sony Holiday Sale, India, PS5, DualSense Controller
Gadgets 360 Staff
More
