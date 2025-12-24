Technology News
The Best ANC Earbuds Under Rs. 10,000? Why the Sony WF-C710N is My 2025 Favourite

The Sony WF-C710N stood out as the best audio product I reviewed in 2025, and what I appreciated most was how usable it felt across long days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 16:00 IST
The Sony WF-C710N never felt like they were asking me to compromise too much

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C710N stood out by perfecting everyday audio fundamentals
  • Balanced sound and effective ANC made these easy to live with daily
  • Battery life comfortably lasted through workdays and beyond
If I had to pick one audio product from everything I reviewed in 2025 that truly stood out, not because it tried to be flashy but because it quietly got almost everything right, it would be the Sony WF-C710N. In a year filled with feature-heavy launches, exaggerated claims, and “value killers,” these earbuds reminded me why solid fundamentals still matter most, especially in everyday audio gear.

Why the Sony WF-C710N

The Sony WF-C710N (Review) did not reinvent the wheel. Instead, it refined it. At Rs. 8,990, these true wireless earphones delivered a balance of comfort, sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life that consistently impressed me during real-world use. Sony's long experience in tuning consumer audio products shows here, not through gimmicks, but through decisions that make sense once you actually live with the earbuds.

What I appreciated most was how usable they felt across long days. The fit of the Sony WF-C710N is secure without being fatiguing, and the lightweight design makes it easy to forget they're even in your ears. Combined with an IPX4 rating, this makes them suitable for workouts, commuting, or long work sessions. The touch controls are responsive and customisable, even if slightly sensitive at times, but that trade-off is manageable once you get used to them.sony wf c710n gadgets 360 inline 1 sony wf-c710n

The active noise cancellation of the Sony WF-C710N deserves special mention. It is not aggressive to the point of discomfort, nor does it create pressure over long listening sessions. Instead, it works quietly in the background, cutting out most ambient noise while letting the audio breathe. The Ambient Sound mode and Voice Passthrough are genuinely useful features, especially while commuting or working in shared spaces. Quick Attention Mode, in particular, became something I used far more often than expected.

Sound quality is where the WF-C710N really cemented its place as my favourite of the year. The tuning strikes a pleasing balance, with pronounced lows and highs that make most genres enjoyable. While the mids can occasionally feel slightly muddy at higher volumes, this never reached a point where it ruined the experience. For casual listening, podcasts, music, and even calls, the sound remains engaging and clean. Sony's DSEE processing also helps compressed audio sound a bit more refined, even if the earbuds skip advanced codecs.sony wf c710n gadgets 360 inline1 sony wf-c710n

Battery life is another area where these Sony WF-C710N earbuds punch above their weight. Getting over eight hours with ANC on and pushing past eleven hours without it is excellent, especially at this price. Add the charging case, and you comfortably get through multiple days without worrying about plugging in. Fast charging further enhances the experience, making short top-ups genuinely useful.

Most importantly, the Sony WF-C710N never felt like it was asking me to compromise too much. Yes, there are earbuds with longer battery life or more aggressive ANC at lower or competitive prices, but very few combine all these elements so cohesively. That consistency is what made them stand out over time.

Honourable Mention: Sennheiser HD 505

While the Sony WF-C710N takes the top spot in my list, the Sennheiser HD 505 (Review) deserves an honourable mention. These open-back, wired headphones delivered one of the most natural and immersive listening experiences I had all year. Their lightweight design, reduced clamp force, and airy soundstage made long listening sessions genuinely comfortable, even for someone who wears glasses.sennheiser hd 505 gadgets 360 inline sennheiser HD 505

The HD 505 excel in detail, openness, and tonal balance, making them ideal for critical listening, movies, and even gaming. However, they are not the most practical choice for everyday use. The open-back design offers no noise isolation, and the wired setup limits portability. These factors keep them from being my pick of the year, despite their excellent sound quality.

In the end, the Sony WF-C710N earned its place because it fit seamlessly into daily life. It is the kind of product you reach for without thinking, and that, more than any spec sheet, is what makes it special.

Sony WF-C710N, Sennheiser HD 505
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
