Best ANC Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 8,000: Sony WF-C710N, OnePlus Buds 4, Beats Solo Buds and More

The segment has become increasingly competitive, with brands bringing features that were once limited to premium earbuds into more affordable models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 18 December 2025 18:25 IST
Best ANC Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 8,000: Sony WF-C710N, OnePlus Buds 4, Beats Solo Buds and More

Best ANC Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 8,000: Beats Solo Buds are priced at Rs 6,900

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C710N focuses on smart ANC and long battery life
  • JBL Tune Beam 2 delivers punchy bass with Spatial Sound support
  • Noise Master Buds combine Bose-tuned sound with strong ANC
Choosing the right active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds under Rs 8,000 can significantly improve everyday listening. Whether you're listening to music on your daily commute, taking calls in busy surroundings, or trying to focus while working, good ANC earbuds help reduce background noise and let you hear more clearly. In this price range, factors such as comfort, sound quality, battery life, and noise cancellation performance play an important role in deciding overall value. The segment has become increasingly competitive, with brands bringing features that were once limited to premium earbuds into more affordable models. Users can now expect reliable ANC, stable Bluetooth connectivity, balanced sound tuning, and practical features such as touch controls and long battery life, even at this price point.

Best ANC Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 8,000

In this feature, we take a closer look at some of the best ANC wireless earbuds available under Rs 8,000. The list includes the Sony WF-C710N, known for its consistent sound quality and dependable noise cancellation, the JBL Tune Beam 2 with its bass-forward tuning, the OnePlus Buds 4 offering strong ANC and a modern design, the Noise Master Buds focused on value and everyday use, and the Beats Solo Buds aimed at users who prefer a punchy sound profile and seamless connectivity.

Sony WF-C710N

The Sony WF-C710N earphones use Dual Noise Sensor-based active noise cancellation with Adaptive Sound Control to automatically adjust settings based on location and activity. They include a Quick Attention Mode that instantly lowers the volume for short conversations. For calls, the earbuds rely on AI-backed noise cancellation with Precise Voice Pickup Technology. Sony equips them with 5mm drivers and DSEE support, while also offering Multipoint Connectivity and Sound Connect app compatibility.sony wf c710n gadgets 360 inline Sony WF-C710N

Sony gives the earbuds an IPX4-rated design and touch controls for playback, volume, and customisable Quick Access shortcuts to apps like Spotify. The earphones also support in-ear detection. Sony claims up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and up to 30 hours with ANC enabled, including the charging case. A five-minute quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of playback, according to the company.

Key Specifications

  • ANC – Yes, with Dual Noise Sensor and Adaptive Sound Control
  • Drivers – 5mm dynamic drivers with DSEE support
  • Call Quality – AI-backed noise cancellation with Precise Voice Pickup
  • Connectivity – Bluetooth with Multipoint support
  • App Support – Sony Sound Connect app
  • Controls – Touch controls with customisable Quick Access
  • Quick Mode – Quick Attention Mode
  • In-ear Detection – Yes
  • Water Resistance – IPX4
  • Battery Life (ANC off) – Up to 40 hours with case
  • Battery Life (ANC on) – Up to 30 hours with case
  • Fast Charging – 5 minutes for up to 60 minutes playback

Sony WF-C710N Price in India

Sony WF-C710N earbuds are priced at Rs. 8,990 in India and are available in Black, Glass Blue with a transparent finish, Pink, and White colour options.

JBL Tune Beam 2 

The JBL Tune Beam 2 sports a closed-type stick design and uses 10mm dynamic drivers. It offers adaptive active noise cancellation along with a TalkThru transparency mode. For calls, the earbuds rely on a six-microphone system for noise cancellation. They support Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and multipoint connectivity, and work with the JBL Headphones app, which offers Personi-Fi 3.0 sound customisation.jbl tune beam 2 gadgets 360 inline JBL Tune Beam 2

The earbuds support Spatial Sound and include VoiceAware and Voice Prompts features. They carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. With ANC turned off, the JBL Tune Beam 2 is said to offer up to 12 hours of playback, with the charging case extending total battery life to up to 36 hours. With noise cancellation enabled, the earbuds are claimed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Key Specifications

  • Design – Closed-type stick design
  • Drivers – 10mm dynamic drivers
  • ANC – Adaptive noise cancellation
  • Call Quality – Six-mic call noise cancellation
  • Transparency – TalkThru mode
  • Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint support
  • App Support – JBL Headphones app with Personi-Fi 3.0
  • Audio Features – Spatial Sound, VoiceAware, Voice Prompts
  • Water and Dust Resistance – IP54
  • Battery Life (ANC off) – Up to 12 hours, up to 36 hours with case
  • Battery Life (ANC on) – Up to 10 hours

JBL Tune Beam 2 Price in India

Currently, the JBL Tune Beam 2 costs Rs. 5,499 in India, and it is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature an in-ear design with silicone eartips and use an 11mm ceramic-metal woofer paired with a 6mm flat tweeter and dual DACs. They support Hi-Res Wireless Audio, OnePlus 3D Audio, and Golden Sound ear mapping for personalised sound. The earbuds offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC with a Transparency mode and use a triple-microphone system with AI-backed noise reduction for clearer calls.oneplus buds 4 gadgets 360 inline OnePlus Buds 4

They support Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity and the LHDC 5.0 codec, along with Steady Connect for stable performance and a Gaming Mode with up to 47ms low latency. Battery life is rated at up to 11 hours without ANC and up to 45 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge can deliver up to 11 hours of playback. Each earbud weighs 4.7g, supports volume swipe controls, carries an IP55 rating, and offers real-time AI translation.

Key Specifications

  • Design – In-ear design with silicone eartips
  • Drivers – 11mm ceramic-metal woofer + 6mm flat tweeter
  • Audio – Dual DACs, Hi-Res Wireless Audio, OnePlus 3D Audio
  • Personalisation – Golden Sound ear canal mapping
  • ANC – Up to 55dB adaptive ANC with Transparency mode
  • Call Quality – Triple-mic AI-backed noise reduction per earbud
  • Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing
  • Codec – LHDC 5.0
  • Stability – Steady Connect technology
  • Gaming – Dedicated Gaming Mode with up to 47ms low latency
  • Battery Life – Up to 45 hours with case, up to 11 hours without ANC
  • Fast Charging – 10 minutes charge for up to 11 hours playback
  • Controls – Volume swipe control
  • Weight – 4.7g per earbud
  • Durability – IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Extra Features – Real-time AI Translation support

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India

OnePlus Buds 4 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999, and is sold in Storm Grey and Zen Green colour options. 

Noise Master Buds

The Noise Master Buds feature 12.4mm titanium drivers with Bose-tuned audio and support up to 49dB active noise cancellation, along with a Transparency mode. They use an in-ear design with interchangeable ear tips and rely on a six-microphone system with environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls. The earbuds support the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution audio and offer dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, spatial audio without head tracking, in-ear detection, and Noise Audio app support.noise master buds gadgets 360 inline Noise Master Buds

Battery life is rated at up to 44 hours with ANC turned off and up to 34 hours with ANC enabled, including the charging case. The earbuds last up to six hours without ANC and around 4.5 hours with ANC on. A 10-minute quick charge delivers up to six hours of playback. The USB Type-C charging case features a vinyl disc-inspired design with a 2PM light bar. Each earbud weighs 4.2g, while the case weighs 40g.

Key Specifications

  • Design – In-ear design with interchangeable ear tips
  • Drivers – 12.4mm titanium drivers
  • Audio Tuning – Bose-tuned sound
  • ANC – Up to 49dB active noise cancellation with Transparency mode
  • Call Quality – Six-mic system with environmental noise cancellation
  • Codec – LHDC 5.0
  • Connectivity – Bluetooth with dual-device support
  • Pairing – Google Fast Pair, Find My Device support
  • Audio Features – Spatial audio without head tracking
  • Sensors – In-ear detection
  • App Support – Noise Audio app
  • Battery Life (ANC off) – Up to 44 hours with case
  • Battery Life (ANC on) – Up to 34 hours with case
  • Earbud Battery – Up to 6 hours without ANC, 4.5 hours with ANC
  • Fast Charging – 10 minutes for up to 6 hours playback
  • Charging – USB Type-C
  • Case Design – Vinyl disc-inspired design with 2PM light bar
  • Weight – 4.2g per earbud, 40g charging case

Noise Master Buds Price in India

In India, the Noise Master Buds were priced in India at Rs. 7,999 at launch, and come in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium shades.

Beats Solo Buds

The Beats Solo Buds come in a compact true wireless in-ear design with an ergonomically shaped fit. They use custom-built dual-layer drivers aligned with the acoustic nozzle to deliver clear, balanced sound focused on music playback. The earbuds do not include active noise cancellation and instead depend on passive noise isolation. For calls, they use integrated microphones supported by a noise-learning algorithm. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3, and the earbuds work seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices, offering quick pairing and support for Apple Find My and Android Find My Device.beats solo buds gadgets 360 inline Beats Solo Buds

Each earbud features a single multifunction button for controls. Beats claims up to 18 hours of total listening time, with Fast Fuel charging providing up to one hour of playback from a five-minute charge. The earbuds charge over USB Type-C and can draw power directly from compatible phones, tablets, or laptops. The package includes four ear tip sizes for a better fit, with each earbud weighing 5.7g and the charging case weighing 22g.

Key Specifications

  • Design – True wireless in-ear design with ergonomic fit
  • Drivers – Custom dual-layer drivers with axial alignment
  • Sound – Music-focused tuning with full-range clarity
  • ANC – No active noise cancellation, passive isolation only
  • Call Quality – Built-in microphones with noise-learning algorithm
  • Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.3 with Class 1 Bluetooth
  • Compatibility – Works with iOS and Android, one-touch pairing
  • Find Support – Apple Find My, and Android Find My Device
  • Controls – Single multifunction button per earbud
  • Battery Life – Up to 18 hours total playback
  • Fast Charging – 5 minutes charge for up to 1 hour playback
  • Charging – USB Type-C, supports device-to-device charging
  • Weight – 5.7g per earbud, 22g charging case

Beats Solo Buds Price in India

Beats Solo Buds cost Rs. 6,900 in India, and are available in Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Grey, and Transparent Red finishes.

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good audio quality
  • Long battery life on a single charge
  • Great for phone calls
  • Very compact form factor
  • Bad
  • Carrying case doesn't offer additional battery life
  • Lacks ANC support
Read detailed Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
OpenAI Starts Reviewing Third-Party App Submissions for ChatGPT Integration
Best ANC Wireless Earbuds Under Rs 8,000: Sony WF-C710N, OnePlus Buds 4, Beats Solo Buds and More
