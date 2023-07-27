PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for August 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting August 1. Members can compete to become the next FedExCup Champion in PGA Tour 2K23, slay armies of fantastical beasts and demigods in Death's Door, and dive into the ever-changing universe of Dreams, which is laden with community-created games and tools to unleash your creativity. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until September 4, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscription for continued access.

Much later, on August 29, Sea of Stars, the retro-styled turn-based RPG from Sabotage Studio, will become the first title to drop on the PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass services simultaneously. The eye-catching indie game is presented in the style of acclaimed titles like Chrono Trigger and follows two children who'd combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform an ‘Eclipse Magic,' which is capable of defending the lands against the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist. In addition to ditching the genre's tile-based movement formula, it reinvents the combat — timing the action button in sync with the animation exerts more damage. A free demo for Sea of Stars is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Circling back to next month's PS Plus additions, Sony confirmed the entries on its PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday, adding that members have until July 31 to add July's free games to their library. The lineup includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the episodic horror game Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever, where you explore a ravaged world through the eyes of the last fox on the planet.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August:



⛳ PGA Tour 2K23

🎨 Dreams

🐦 Death's Door



Full details: https://t.co/qJkSSdXGJR pic.twitter.com/l3t9OwV7QM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 26, 2023

PS Plus August 2023: PGA Tour 2K23

Drive, putt, and chip your way through in the FedExCup to become the next champion against Tour professionals, as you build new rivalries. The officially licensed golf sim from 2K streamlines controls by adding a 3-Click swing system that has you time buttons to determine the swing accuracy, in addition to keeping the traditional analog stick for the old-timers. PGA Tour 2K23 also marks the first entry to include both male and female pro golfers — including Tiger Woods, who's a key part of the marketing — across both online and local sessions. Build your own dream courses, level up your skills and archetypes in MyPlayer, or put on licensed apparel to represent yourself on the pitch.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus August 2023: Death's Door

Collecting lost souls can be a pretty monotonous job for the Reaper Crow, that is until your assigned soul gets stolen, sending you on a fetch quest out in the world of the living where monstrous creatures thrive, consumed with greed and power. Death's Door's 3D isometric world and design mimic Dark Souls and Zelda games, where progression relies on character customisation, as you master its tricky combat — melee, magic, and long-range, clear environmental puzzles, and defeat colossal bosses who have backstories of their own. Venture past the doors to uncover the truths behind the lost souls, a crow's role in all of this, and bring hope to the tarnished realm.

Death's Door will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus August 2023: Dreams

A month before developer Media Molecule ends live support for Dreams, its ever-expanding digital playground heads to PS Plus. That said, players should still be able to create their own pieces of art renders, music, or games and share them with the larger online community. However, it won't be receiving any further game updates, nor will the developer host community-driven events like the Impy Awards and DreamsCom. Its PS Plus launch also brings a new game called Tren, available to play within Dreams, throwing you in the driver's seat of a remarkable toy train as you learn about growing up.

Dreams will be available to play on the PS4.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Key highlights include It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, Undertale, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.