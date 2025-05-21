Stellar Blade, the action game from Korean developer Shift Up, is getting a sequel. Days after announcing the PC version of the game, the studio quietly revealed its plans for the franchise at its latest quarterly earnings call. The Stellar Blade sequel will arrive before 2027, according to an investor presentation slide on Shift Up's first-quarter financial results. Stellar Blade launched last year as a Sony-published PS5 exclusive and is set to release on PC next month.

Stellar Blade Sequel Confirmed

In an investor presentation outlining the studio's financial performance in the first quarter of 2025, progress of its IPs, gaming industry trends and its future strategy, a chart confirmed plans for a Stellar Blade sequel.

It shows plans for platform expansion for the game, which falls in line with the PC launch set for June, before mentioning the sequel. The Stellar Blade follow-up is planned for launch before 2027. The chart also mentions Project Witches, the codename of Shift Up's next AAA action-RPG currently in development.

In its Q1 2025 earnings report, Shift Up said Project Witches was on track to launch in 2027.

“The game is being developed with a launch target set for 2027, and the development progress is smooth. Starting in Q2 this year, we will gradually begin external communication regarding with the capital market and the users,” the company said.

The studio has not shared details about the Stellar Blade sequel and there's no confirmation on an official title yet. The game may launch as a PS5 exclusive, as well.

As per Shift Up, Stellar Blade has “continued to perform steadily in Q1 2025” and cumulative sales of the game have exceeded pre-launch expectations. The action title had sold over two million copies by February 2025.

Stellar Blade is confirmed to launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on June 11. The PC version of the game will come with new content, unlocked framerates and more platform-specific features. The game first launched on PS5 on April 26, 2024.