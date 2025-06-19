Stellar Blade, the action title from South Korean developer Shift Up, launched on PC this month and became Sony's biggest-ever single-player Steam release. The successful PC port pushed the game past three million cumulative sales across PS5 and PC. Shift is now reportedly working to bring Stellar Blade to the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2. While Shift Up has not confirmed a Switch 2 port for the game, the studio previosly told investors it intends to work on platform expansion for the IP.

Stellar Blade Reportedly Coming to Switch 2

According to a report from Korean outlet PlayForum (as spotted by VGC), Shift Up has started work on the Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade. The studio has reportedly recently secured an official Nintendo Switch 2 developer kit and begun initial work on the port. According to the report, Shift Up has started designing content for Switch 2's low-power architecture, unique portable interface and mobility-oriented user experience.

Stellar Blade launched on PC on June 11 and quickly climbed the top sellers' chart on Steam. The action title has registered over 192,000 peak concurrent players on the platform, becoming Sony's biggest ever single-player release on PC. The PlayStation parent published the title on both PS5 and PC, but it's unclear if it would be involved with the reported Switch 2 port.

Stellar Blade Sequel

This week, Shift Up announced that Stellar Blade had sold over three million copies across PS5 and PC. The studio has already confirmed a sequel for the game, planned for launch before 2027. Shift Up has not yet shared details about the Stellar Blade sequel, but studio CEO and Stellar Blade game director Kim Hyung-tae has said the sequel will focus on delivering a deeper story.

In an interview with Korean outlet This is Game, the director said budget constraints meant parts of Stellar Blade's story had to be skipped. The sequel would have a richer narrative, he claimed.

Stellar Blade launched on PS5 on April 26, 2024, and sold over two million copies on the platform. The game received widespread attention over its provocative character designs and flashy real-time action combat. On PC, Stellar Blade launched with additional content and platform specific features like ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerate, and more. The new content released alongside the PC version was also rolled out to the PS5 version of the game via a free update.