Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests

Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests

Stellar Blade launched exclusively on PS5 on April 26.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2025 15:14 IST
Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests

Photo Credit: Sony/ Shift Up

Stellar Blade's protagonist, Eve, is a space soldier tasked with reclaiming Earth

Highlights
  • Stellar Blade on PC will feature 25 new costumes for Eve
  • The game will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store
  • Stellar Blade launched as a PS5 exclusive
Advertisement

Stellar Blade, Shift Up's action title that launched on PS5 last year, is coming to PC next month. A PC announcement trailer for the game was reportedly published early, revealing release date information and platform-specific features. According to the trailer, Stellar Blade will launch on PC on June 11 and will include a host of additional content. The game released exclusively on PS5 on April 26, 2024.

Stellar Blade PC Trailer Leaks

As seen by some social media users, the PC trailer for Stellar Blade was posted early on the PlayStation YouTube channel. While the trailer has since been removed, it has confirmed that a PC port of the action game is coming next month.

According to the leaked trailer, Stellar Blade on PC will come with support for AI upscaling and frame generation techniques like Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3, unlocked framerate, Japanese and Chinese voiceover, ultrawide display support and DualSense controller support with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The PC version will also include a new boss battle with Mann, 25 new costumes for Eve and higher resolution textures for the environment. Stellar Blade will launch on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 11, as per the leaked trailer.

Sony and Shift Up have not confirmed the PC version of the game yet, but the leaked trailer suggests an official announcement could be right around the corner.

Shift Up's Plans for PC Version

Last year, South Korean developer Shift Up had said it was considering launching a PC version of Stellar Blade in 2025. The studio, in its financial earnings report, said it expected the game to perform better commercially on PC.

“The release is being considered within 2025. Considering recent trends such as Steam's expanding market share in the AAA game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles,” Shift Up had said in November.

In June 2024, Shift Up confirmed Stellar Blade had sold over a million copies on PS5. The studio had said at the time that it was reviewing a PC version of Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade launched exclusively on PS5 on April 26. The game follows the story of Eve, a super soldier sent to rescue planet Earth that has been overrun with monsters. In our review of the game, we praised its “fun combat and slick presentation,” but said that it was “consistently held back by almost everything else.”

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and flowing combat
  • Slick visual presentation
  • Excellent music
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Camps!
  • Bad
  • Weak story and characters
  • Overtly sexualised character design
  • Lack of meaningful side content
  • Repetitive encounters
Read detailed Sony Stellar Blade review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Stellar Blade, PC, PS5, Shift Up, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now

Related Stories

Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  3. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
  10. Samsung May Be Developing 'Listen' Function for Now Brief in One UI 8
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Developing ‘Listen’ Function for AI-Powered Now Brief in One UI 8
  2. Oppo's Find X9 Family Tipped to Include Four Models; Chipset, Display Details Leaked
  3. MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
  4. US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 
  5. Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections
  6. Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Set for May 20; iQOO Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 to Tag Along
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »