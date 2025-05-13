Stellar Blade, Shift Up's action title that launched on PS5 last year, is coming to PC next month. A PC announcement trailer for the game was reportedly published early, revealing release date information and platform-specific features. According to the trailer, Stellar Blade will launch on PC on June 11 and will include a host of additional content. The game released exclusively on PS5 on April 26, 2024.

Stellar Blade PC Trailer Leaks

As seen by some social media users, the PC trailer for Stellar Blade was posted early on the PlayStation YouTube channel. While the trailer has since been removed, it has confirmed that a PC port of the action game is coming next month.

Stellar Blade PC Trailer was posted early on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.



• 25 new costumes

• New Boss Battle - Mann

• Higher resolution textures

• DLSS 4 and FSR 3

• Japanese and Chinese Voiceover

• Multi-frame generation

• Unlocked frame rate

• Ultrawide… pic.twitter.com/udiRkJsTG6 — KAMI (@Okami13_) May 12, 2025

According to the leaked trailer, Stellar Blade on PC will come with support for AI upscaling and frame generation techniques like Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3, unlocked framerate, Japanese and Chinese voiceover, ultrawide display support and DualSense controller support with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The PC version will also include a new boss battle with Mann, 25 new costumes for Eve and higher resolution textures for the environment. Stellar Blade will launch on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 11, as per the leaked trailer.

Sony and Shift Up have not confirmed the PC version of the game yet, but the leaked trailer suggests an official announcement could be right around the corner.

Shift Up's Plans for PC Version

Last year, South Korean developer Shift Up had said it was considering launching a PC version of Stellar Blade in 2025. The studio, in its financial earnings report, said it expected the game to perform better commercially on PC.

“The release is being considered within 2025. Considering recent trends such as Steam's expanding market share in the AAA game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles,” Shift Up had said in November.

In June 2024, Shift Up confirmed Stellar Blade had sold over a million copies on PS5. The studio had said at the time that it was reviewing a PC version of Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade launched exclusively on PS5 on April 26. The game follows the story of Eve, a super soldier sent to rescue planet Earth that has been overrun with monsters. In our review of the game, we praised its “fun combat and slick presentation,” but said that it was “consistently held back by almost everything else.”