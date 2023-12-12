Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown

The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown

Publisher Mytona is giving out refunds regardless of the average Steam playtime.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2023 17:57 IST
The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown

Photo Credit: Fntastic

The Day Before was delayed several times

Highlights
  • The Day Before was released December 7 on Steam
  • Fntastic will use all received income to pay off debts from partners
  • The studio is trying to erase any evidence that it ever existed
Advertisement

The Day Before, once Steam's most wish-listed open-world survival MMO, has been delisted from Valve's platform. The game launched in early access to an almost immediate flood of negative reviews last week, with most players claiming that it wasn't really an MMO but an extraction shooter reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov, combined with the post-apocalyptic threats of The Last of Us. The misleading gameplay claims were made worse by several game-breaking glitches that caused characters to clip off from the map, an incomplete and sparse world devoid of action, and inconsistent online features. Merely five days after release, the game is no longer available to buy on Steam and Fntastic, the studio behind the game, has announced it is shutting down and working on refunds for customers who bought the game.

“Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio. The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue,” the blog post reads, with the developer originally claiming that all earned income would be used to pay off its debts. There are no plans to patch the game and turn it into something that the creators originally hoped for either, since more funding is out of the picture. Sure, the shooter was never crowd-funded, but the accusations of stolen or repurposed assets, a barrage of misleading gameplay trailers, and a $40 price tag on a game that was quite possibly a scam didn't work in the studio's favour. Debuting with 38,000 concurrent players on Steam, the player base has been steadily going down — no uptick during the weekend either — as players realised how the expectations from the trailer had been wrecked. At the time of writing, The Day Before has 749 concurrent players. (Probably the select few who are looking to capture funny gameplay compilations before the server is shut down.)

Fntastic isn't sure of the studio's direction going forward but assures players that the servers for The Day Before and its previous multiplayer hide-and-seek game Propnight will remain operational. Understandably, disappointed players are looking for refunds and publisher Mytona is willing to do that even if the playtime on Steam exceeds two hours. As usual, this can be achieved through Steam's Help section, which will lead to a questionnaire asking the reasons for the refund. To calm the loud accusations of a scam, Fntastic claims that it will not receive any money from the sales and admitted to heavily overestimating its capabilities as a game developer. Adding fuel to the fire was an immature response to criticism on Twitter, where Fntastic replied, “This was our first big experience. Shit happens.” For what it's worth, hopefully, we get a new ‘Crowbcat' video from this colossal mess.

With the Fntastic CEO wiping his Twitter account from the internet, followed by the deletion of the studio's YouTube channel, it's almost as if the game maker is trying to erase any proof that the company ever existed. The Day Before currently has an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam, having garnered 18,000 bad reviews, at one point placing it amongst the 10 worst reviewed games on the platform. The only reason it's no longer listed there is because the game as a whole has been removed from the platform.

The road to launch wasn't without its own hitches as well. The Day Before suffered countless delays — one of them a month before launch, got into a trademark dispute, and was accused of facilitating unpaid labour. Fntastic later dismissed those claims saying that those were all ‘volunteer' help.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Day Before

The Day Before

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the day before, the day before game, the day before shutdown, the day before release date, the day before scam, the day before steam charts, fntastic closure, mytona, the day before negative reviews, pc, steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Google's Messages App Could Soon Allow Users to Edit Sent Texts; Reportedly in Testing
The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  3. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  4. Samsung New BigInnings Programme: Discounts on Foldables, Wearables, More
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
  6. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: See Price
  7. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  10. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Is Reportedly Exploring Free Xbox Game Pass Access in Exchange for Watching Adverts
  2. iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Specifications, Features
  3. The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown
  4. Google's Messages App Could Soon Allow Users to Edit Sent Texts; Reportedly in Testing
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval-Shaped Case
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Instagram-Style Reply Bar for Status Updates to Beta Testers on iOS, Android: Report
  8. Google Mulling Gemini AI-Powered Chatbot to Tell Personal Life Stories Using Photos, Search Activity: Report
  9. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 India Launch to Take Place in January 2024: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »