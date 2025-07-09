Technology News
  The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Free Update That Allows Players to Experience Story Chronologically

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Free Update That Allows Players to Experience Story Chronologically

The Last of Us Part 2's story is told in a non-linear manner with flashbacks. The new mode reorders the narrative chronologically.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2025 15:02 IST
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Free Update That Allows Players to Experience Story Chronologically

Photo Credit: Sony/ Naughty Dog

The new mode arrives as Patch 2.1.0 on PS5

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered released on PS5 in 2024
  • The game was launched on PC in April
  • The free update also adds two new skins to the game's No Return mode
Naughty Dog and Sony just can't let The Last of Us go. After remastering The Last of Us Part 2 last year, the developer has now released a new update for the remaster that reorders the game chronologically, allowing for a more linear narrative experience. Sony announced and rolled out the free update to both PS5 and PC versions of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Tuesday.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered New Update

The update, dubbed The Last of Us Part II Remastered Chronological Experience, allows players to experience the game in chronological order. The Last of Us Part 2 originally features a non-linear narrative that jumps between Ellie and Abby's stories told across several days and features crucial flashbacks that add context.

“Through the new Chronological mode, we believe players will gain even deeper insight into Part II's narrative,” Naughty Dog said in a post on PlayStation Blog Tuesday. “Players will be able to see how Ellie being gifted a guitar flows so neatly into her learning to play, for example, while the journey through Seattle will showcase the fascinating parallels between Ellie and Abby's crisscrossing journeys. You'll see just how close they come into running into each other, how their actions impact each other, and more.”

The update will add a chronological mode to the game in addition to the default game mode. The downloadable update is now available on PS5 as Patch 2.1.0 and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store as Patch 1.5. In addition to the chronological mode, the update also fixes bugs and improves the performance of the game.

Nuaghty Dog is also rolling out new rewards as part of the update, including a new PlayStation trophy for completing the game in chronological mode and two new Uncharted 4 skins for Joel and Tommy in No Return, the game's roguelike survival mode.

Sony and Naughty Dog have kept returning to The Last of Us franchise since it was adapted into the hit HBO TV series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 2023. In April, the developer released The Last of Us Complete Edition that offers The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in a single package on PS5. The Complete Edition of the game launched days before the second season of The Last of Us series started streaming.

Further reading: The Last of Us Part 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, The Last of Us, Naughty Dog, Sony, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Gemini AI Upgraded to Support Google Home’s Broadcast Messages Feature

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Free Update That Allows Players to Experience Story Chronologically
