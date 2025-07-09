Gemini is now getting a new capability that will allow Google Home users to broadcast messages using the chatbot. The new feature was previewed last month as part of the new upgrades coming to the Google Home web app. It is now rolling out to users. The new feature also improves the integration between Gemini and the Google Home platform, which was likely planned to facilitate the departure of Google Assistant from Android, planned for later this year.

Gemini Can Now Broadcast Messages via Google Home

In its support pages, Google community manager Anish K. announced the rollout of the new feature. With this, Google Home's Broadcast feature can be accessed by the Gemini AI. Earlier, it was only accessible via Google Assistant, and let users send voice or text messages from one device to multiple connected Nest speakers or smart displays. It acts like a house-wide intercom system.

Google is now shifting this capability to Gemini, allowing the chatbot to broadcast messages across the Google Home connected displays and speakers. Users can also choose to broadcast the message to a specific device, a room, or the entire house. The feature will not work if the user does not have any connected Nest speakers or Google's smart displays.

The feature is accessible from the Gemini mobile app on a smartphone or tablet. Users will need to ask the AI to broadcast a message or it can also be a voice note. If Google Home is not connected to the Gemini app, the user will be prompted with a message to toggle on the extension. After that, Gemini will automatically use the platform to broadcast the message.

Users can prompt Gemini to broadcast messages such as “Broadcast I'm on my way home,” “Broadcast to the living room, it's time for homework,” and “Find a recipe for gazpacho and broadcast it on the kitchen display.”

Notably, Google Home's feature has some limitations as well. All the speakers and smart displays need to be on the same Wi-Fi network (the smartphone that is being used to broadcast the message is an exception to this). All the devices should be logged into the same Google account or be part of the same Google Family group. Additionally, these broadcasts are one-way, and there is no way to send back-and-forth messages. No third-party speakers or displays work either.