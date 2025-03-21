The Last of Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Last of Us is set to return with its highly anticipated second season. The show is adapted from the widely acclaimed video game series by Naughty Dog. The show captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, strong performances, and faithfulness to the original material. Production is currently underway in Canada, with the upcoming season expected to go deeper into the complex themes of revenge, survival and moral dilemmas .

When and Where to Watch The Last of Us Season 2

The second season is set to premiere in 2025. It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from April 14. It is expected to follow a structure similar to the first season.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Last of Us Season 2

The next chapter in Ellie and Joel's journey will explore the aftermath of the choices made in the first season getting us to the time after five years. As the world around them continues to evolve, new factions, intense conflicts, surviving from theinfected and deeply personal stakes will shape the narrative. The showrunners have hinted at a darker, more emotionally charged storyline, with expanded character arcs and higher stakes than before.

Cast and Crew of The Last of Us Season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, with Gabriel Luna returning as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast as Abby, a pivotal character from the second game. Isabela Merced has been cast as Dina, while Young Mazino will portray Jesse. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann continue to lead the creative direction, ensuring a seamless continuation of the show's gripping storytelling.

Reception of The Last of Us

The first season received critical acclaim, earning an 8.8/10 score on IMDb. According to reports, the series premiere attracted over 4.7 million viewers on the first day it was aired. It made the show one of HBO's biggest debuts in recent years. The show also secured 24 Prime Time Emmy nominations out of which they won eight, further cementing its success.