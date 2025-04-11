Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5

Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5

The new complete edition is now available digitally on the PlayStation Store and a physical version is coming in July.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 April 2025 12:39 IST
Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Complete includes The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Complete physical edition will release on July 10
  • The digital version is now available on PlayStation Store
  • The Last of Us season 2 will start streaming on April 13
Advertisement

Naughty Dog is back with another The Last of Us announcement. It's not a new game, but the Sony-owned studio announced a new edition that bundles the two games in the series in a single package. The Last of Us Complete brings together The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5. The new complete edition is now available digitally on the PlayStation Store and a physical version is coming in July.

The Last of Us Complete Now Out

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann announced the complete edition in a PlayStation Blog post Thursday. “We wanted to celebrate our studio, the series, and you, the fans, by making it easier than ever to experience this story,” Druckmann said.

The Last of Us Complete includes The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the 2013 original game from PS3, and last year's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, an enhanced version of the sequel that came out on the PS4 in 2020. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also released on PC last week.

The new double bill version is available to download on the PlayStation Store. In India, The Last of Us Complete is priced at Rs. 7,199.

Naughty Dog is also offering the complete edition in a physical collector's edition, which is now up for pre-order and will be available on July 10. The Last of Us Complete: Collector's Edition comes with a steelbook case, physical discs for both games, The Last of Us: American Dreams comics, and a set of four lithograph art prints.

The Last of Us Complete arrives days before the second season The Last of Us TV series starts streaming on Max (JioHotstar in India). The new edition is likely timed to release alongside the show when interest in the franchise goes beyond traditional gamers so that fans of the TV series who have not played the games can access the entire series in a single package.

While Naughty Dog has been criticised for repeatedly remaking, remastering and repackaging The Last of Us Games, the studio confirmed last year that it has been working on a new IP. The Uncharted developer announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new sci-fi action-adventure title, at The Game Awards 2024. The game has been in development since 2020 and will be released exclusively on the PS5.

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Last of Us, The Last of Us Complete, The Last of Us Part 1, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists

Related Stories

Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  4. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  5. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  4. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  6. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  7. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 Likely to Get Price Hikes Due to Tariffs
  10. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »