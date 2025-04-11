Naughty Dog is back with another The Last of Us announcement. It's not a new game, but the Sony-owned studio announced a new edition that bundles the two games in the series in a single package. The Last of Us Complete brings together The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5. The new complete edition is now available digitally on the PlayStation Store and a physical version is coming in July.

The Last of Us Complete Now Out

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann announced the complete edition in a PlayStation Blog post Thursday. “We wanted to celebrate our studio, the series, and you, the fans, by making it easier than ever to experience this story,” Druckmann said.

The Last of Us Complete includes The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the 2013 original game from PS3, and last year's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, an enhanced version of the sequel that came out on the PS4 in 2020. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also released on PC last week.

The new double bill version is available to download on the PlayStation Store. In India, The Last of Us Complete is priced at Rs. 7,199.

Naughty Dog is also offering the complete edition in a physical collector's edition, which is now up for pre-order and will be available on July 10. The Last of Us Complete: Collector's Edition comes with a steelbook case, physical discs for both games, The Last of Us: American Dreams comics, and a set of four lithograph art prints.

The Last of Us Complete arrives days before the second season The Last of Us TV series starts streaming on Max (JioHotstar in India). The new edition is likely timed to release alongside the show when interest in the franchise goes beyond traditional gamers so that fans of the TV series who have not played the games can access the entire series in a single package.

While Naughty Dog has been criticised for repeatedly remaking, remastering and repackaging The Last of Us Games, the studio confirmed last year that it has been working on a new IP. The Uncharted developer announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new sci-fi action-adventure title, at The Game Awards 2024. The game has been in development since 2020 and will be released exclusively on the PS5.