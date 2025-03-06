Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Naughty Dog May Not Work on The Last of Us Part 3, Neil Druckmann Suggests

Naughty Dog May Not Work on The Last of Us Part 3, Neil Druckmann Suggests

Naughty Dog is currently working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a sci-fi action-adventure title for PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2025 13:35 IST
Naughty Dog May Not Work on The Last of Us Part 3, Neil Druckmann Suggests

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Druckmann's latest comments are a departure from his previous claims on a potential The Last of Us Part 3

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part 2 released on PS4 in 2020
  • The second season of the The Last of Us HBO series premieres in April
  • Naughty Dog unveiled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in December
Advertisement

The Last of Us Part 2 might not get a sequel, Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann has suggested. According to him, there might not be more The Last of Us games, despite previously saying he had a concept for The Last of Us Part 3. Druckmann has often hinted at another entry in the acclaimed franchise, but his latest retreat comes after Naughty Dog confirmed it had been working on a brand-new franchise. The studio revealed Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a sci-fi action-adventure title for PS5, in December.

Druckmann on The Last of Us Part 3

Druckmann's comments came in an interview about The Last of Us season 2 with Variety published Wednesday. The Naughty Dog boss discussed the second season of the hit HBO adaptation of the game series, which is set to premiere on April 13. While Druckmann discussed casting choices for the upcoming season, story changes in the show and more in the wide-ranging interview, he also touched upon on the prospect of making The Last of Us Part 3.

“I was waiting for this question,” Druckmann said when asked about a possible third game in the series. “I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.' This could be it.”

His latest comments are a departure from his previous statements on a potential third The Last of Us game. In a documentary covering the making of The Last of Us Part 2 released last year, Druckmann had said he finally had a concept for a third game.

“I've been just thinking about it, 'is there a concept there?' And for now years, I haven't been able to find that concept. But recently, that's changed, and I don't have a story, but I do have that concept that to me is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2, is its own thing, and yet has this throughline for all three. So it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story,” Druckmann had said about a potential The Last of Us Part 3.

Naughty Dog had also been working on The Last of Us Online, a multiplayer title set in the post-apocalyptic world of game. But the studio cancelled the title in December 2023 and instead chose to focus on single-player projects.

At The Game Awards 2024 in December, the Sony-owned studio finally revealed Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, its first new IP in nearly two decades. The sci-fi title has been in development for the PS5 since 2020, Druckmann confirmed at the time of the game's reveal. “This game is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet,” he had said.

The last mainline game in The Last of Us franchise was The Last of Us Part 2, released for the PS4 in 2020. Since then, Naughty Dog has launched a remake of The Last of Us and a remaster of Part 2 on the PS5.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Story subverts expectations
  • Background score and sound design
  • Kills feel personal
  • Semblance of open world
  • Accessibility options
  • Bad
  • Might be too morbid for some
  • Skill tree reset is too game-y
  • Might need to buy again for PS5
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part II review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2

  • Release Date 14 April 2025
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Catherine O'Hara, Kaitlyn Dever
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Craig Mazin, Kate Herron, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Stephen Williams
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: The Last of Us Part 3, The Last of Us, Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme P3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Series SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Naughty Dog May Not Work on The Last of Us Part 3, Neil Druckmann Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  2. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Tecno Megabook S14 With 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  5. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
  6. Google Search Gets a New AI Mode That Can Answer Complex Queries
  7. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Leaked Online; Could Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get a Larger Cover Screen Than Tipped Before
  9. Apple Witnessed Double Digit YoY Shipment Growth in January 2025: IDC
  10. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Naughty Dog May Not Work on The Last of Us Part 3, Neil Druckmann Suggests
  2. Realme P3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Series SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  3. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Quarterly Security Updates: Report
  4. Google Launches Gemini-Powered AI Mode for Search, Expands AI Overviews to More Users
  5. Tecno Megabook S14 With Snapdragon X Elite, 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
  6. Digg to Make Comeback as Co-Founder Rose, Reddit's Ohanian Bet on AI-Driven Revival
  7. Tesla Signs Deal for First India Showroom to Sell Imported EVs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get a Larger Cover Display; May Ditch the Folder-Type Design
  9. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan With Ad-Free Streaming of ‘Most’ Videos, No YouTube Music Subscription
  10. Apple Refreshes Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips and Apple Intelligence: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »