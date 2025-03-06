Realme P3 Ultra may soon join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G handsets, which were introduced in India in February. Although some details of the Ultra variant had leaked previously, the phone has now been spotted on a popular benchmarking site. The listing hints at the chipset, RAM and operating system of the purported smartphone. The handset could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 series SoC. The Realme P3 series is also expected to get a standard variant alongside the rumoured Ultra model.

Realme P3 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number Realme RMX5030 has appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone will carry an octa-core chipset with four cores clocking at 2.20GHz, three cores at 3.20GHz and one at 3.35GHz.

An Xpertpick report notes that the CPU details on the Geekbench listing corresponds to a MediaTek MT6897 chipset. This model number is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-series, which includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 and the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It is expected to be equipped with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

The Geekbench listing of the Realme smartphone suggests that it will come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15, with possibly the Realme UI 6.0 skin on top. The handset scored 1,260 and 4,055 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Realme RMX5030 is tipped to be associated to the Realme P3 Ultra. The phone is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to get a glass back panel and be offered in at least a grey colourway. We can expect to learn more about the rumoured handset in the upcoming days. It may be accompanied by a vanilla Realme P3 model.

Notably, the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipsets, respectively. The Pro variant in India is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the price of the Realme P3x 5G starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

