Realme P3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Series SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Realme P3 Ultra has been tipped to carry the model number RMX5030.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Pro 5G (pictured) comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Ultra may support up to 256GB onboard storage
  • The handet is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme P3 Ultra could launch alongside a vanilla P3 model
Realme P3 Ultra may soon join the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G handsets, which were introduced in India in February.  Although some details of the Ultra variant had leaked previously, the phone has now been spotted on a popular benchmarking site. The listing hints at the chipset, RAM and operating system of the purported smartphone. The handset could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 series SoC. The Realme P3 series is also expected to get a standard variant alongside the rumoured Ultra model.

Realme P3 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number Realme RMX5030 has appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone will carry an octa-core chipset with four cores clocking at 2.20GHz, three cores at 3.20GHz and one at 3.35GHz.realme rmx5030 geekbench inline p3ultra

An Xpertpick report notes that the CPU details on the Geekbench listing corresponds to a MediaTek MT6897 chipset. This model number is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-series, which includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 and the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. It is expected to be equipped with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

The Geekbench listing of the Realme smartphone suggests that it will come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15, with possibly the Realme UI 6.0 skin on top. The handset scored 1,260 and 4,055 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Realme RMX5030 is tipped to be associated to the Realme P3 Ultra. The phone is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to get a glass back panel and be offered in at least a grey colourway. We can expect to learn more about the rumoured handset in the upcoming days. It may be accompanied by a vanilla Realme P3 model.

Notably, the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipsets, respectively. The Pro variant in India is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the price of the Realme P3x 5G starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. 

Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP69-rated design
  • Quad-curved display with skinny bezel
  • Bad
  • Tons of preinstalled bloatware
  • Only two years of software support
  • Limited camera selection
  • Display not bright enough outdoors
Read detailed Realme P3 Pro 5G review
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme P3x 5G

Realme P3x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme P3 Ultra, Realme P3 Ultra Features, Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x, Realme P3, Realme P3 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Megabook S14 With Snapdragon X Elite, 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025

Featured
