Technology News
English Edition

Pudgy Penguins’ Abstract Closes, Marking Second Ethereum Layer 2 Shutdown in a Week

Abstract users have until December 15 to withdraw assets before access to remaining funds ends.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 15:19 IST
Pudgy Penguins’ Abstract Closes, Marking Second Ethereum Layer 2 Shutdown in a Week

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

Abstract has reported more than four million wallets since launching in January 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Igloo funded Abstract for almost 18 months
  • The network reported 325 million transactions
  • Abstract apps generated about $39,000 in daily revenue
Advertisement

The organisation behind digital collectibles and toys called Pudgy Penguins is shutting down its Abstract blockchain due to losing “tens of millions of dollars” worth of funding. This has now become the second Ethereum-related network, which is shut down within less than a week. Operation of Abstract will cease on December 15. The developers have informed users that they are supposed to withdraw their funds before this day, or else all assets remaining on the platform will no longer be available to users. 

Abstract Reported Millions of Transactions Since Its January 2025 Launch

Abstract can be classified as a so-called layer 2 network, a separate system that handles transactions cheaply and sends batches to Ethereum for verification. It was launched in January 2025 with the assumption that the fanbase of Pudgy Penguins would help introduce regular people to cryptocurrency applications. Pudgy Penguins was initially an assortment of cartoon penguin NFTs, digital assets whose ownership was verified using blockchain technology. It is one of the most lucrative NFT collections and has since turned into a global brand ranging from toys to games to merchandise. 

The igloo holding company has been funding Abstract for almost 18 months, according to the CEO of the company, Luca Netz. The igloo holding company decided that it wouldn't fund the project at the cost of its Pudgy Penguins line of businesses. Another reason behind the closure is the lack of token sales to earn more capital. “Even after losing 8 figures, we could have launched a token or pursued an ICO. Ultimately, we decided against this,” Netz wrote on X.

Netz revealed that Igloo will concentrate only on Pudgy Penguins, which includes its digital collectibles and PENGU cryptocurrency. “We could no longer justify taking from the Pudgy Penguins business,” he said.

More than 325 million transactions, a total of $6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,80,920 crore) on decentralised exchanges and 4 million wallets were reported by the abstract. More than $40 million (roughly Rs. 387 crore) of revenue was created by businesses from within the blockchain, with brands such as Disney and Red Bull Racing taking part. 

The money made by an app does not necessarily mean that it pays for the underlying blockchain. A game can be paid for through purchasing, while an exchange charges for the transaction fees, and Abstract is paid for handling their transactions.

The DefiLlama data revealed chain fees that stood at about $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.7 lakh) during the last 24 hours versus a revenue figure of roughly $39,000 (roughly Rs. 37.7 lakh) that was generated by the apps built using Abstract. There are still chain fees that need to be deducted for profits to be realised. To begin with, Netz had purposely steered developers away from building financial apps and toward building fun ones, even though the platform could not manage to attract meaningful liquidity despite the hype it created at the beginning. 

Earlier this year, in June, Pudgy Penguins' Non-fungible token (NFT) project decided to shut down its mobile game, Pudgy Party, and halt any further development efforts. As per an announcement made on X, they have decided to divert all gaming efforts to Pudgy World, which is a web-based game and their flagship gaming project under the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. According to the group's report, Pudgy World had better scaling capabilities.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pudgy Penguins, Crypto markets, Abstract protocol, NFTs blockchain, Ethereum blockchain
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors: Price, Specifications
Pudgy Penguins’ Abstract Closes, Marking Second Ethereum Layer 2 Shutdown in a Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts Tomorrow: Check Top Phone Deals
  2. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With These Features
  3. Here's When You Will Get OriginOS 7 on Your Vivo Phone in India
  4. Free International Roaming Comes to All Airtel Postpaid Plans
  5. Xbox Secures Non-Exclusive Cloud Streaming Rights for GTA 6
  6. Redmi 17C 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Details
  7. Wikimedia Reports Unauthorised Activity From OpenAI AI Agents
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Launched in India With This Price Tag
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Is Here: These 13 Offers Won't Last Long
  10. Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Pudgy Penguins’ Abstract Closes, Marking Second Ethereum Layer 2 Shutdown in a Week
  2. Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi 17C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Wikimedia Says Suspected OpenAI AI Agents Generated Millions of Requests, Made Unauthorised Edits: Report
  5. Google Unveils EmbeddingGemma 2 With Multimodal Search and On-Device AI Support; Nano Banana 2.1 Announced
  6. Airtel Announces Free International Roaming on All Postpaid Plans With 5GB Data, 60 Minutes Calls
  7. Bitcoin Struggles Below $87,000 Despite Rising Whale Accumulation
  8. GTA 6 Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming Support on Xbox Series S/X, but Will Not Stream on PC
  9. Facebook Reportedly Testing New Reels-First Experience in India Putting Video Front and Centre
  10. HMD Slate Tab 5G Design Leaks Again, Could Feature Huge 15.6-Inch Display, POGO Pins, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »