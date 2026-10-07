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Sony ULT Tower 5, Tower 7 and Tower Max With Up to 2,150W Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The ULT Tower Max is the flagship model with a 2,150W output and three 280mm woofers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 15:32 IST
Sony ULT Tower 5, Tower 7 and Tower Max With Up to 2,150W Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

The new speakers support DJ and karaoke features

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Highlights
  • The ULT Tower 5 delivers 300W of sound output
  • The ULT Tower 7 offers 420W of rated sound output
  • The Tower Max uses three 280mm circular woofers
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Sony India has expanded its ULT Power Sound range with the launch of the second-generation Sony ULT Tower 5, ULT Tower 7 and ULT Tower Max party speakers. The new models feature Sony's ULT Power Sound technology and are designed for indoor and outdoor use, with built-in batteries on the ULT Tower 5 and ULT Tower 7. The lineup also brings features such as DJ inputs, karaoke controls, multi-speaker connectivity and upgraded lighting. The ULT Tower Max is the flagship model in the new range.

Sony ULT Tower 5, ULT Tower 7 and ULT Tower Max Price in India

Sony ULT Tower 5 is priced at Rs. 32,990 in India, while the Sony ULT Tower 7 costs Rs. 49,990. Both speakers will be available from October 8 through Sony retail stores, including Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive stores, as well as Amazon.

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The Sony ULT Tower Max is priced at Rs. 1,39,990 and will go on sale from November 15 through the same retail channels and Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, buyers of the ULT Tower Max will get a dual wireless microphone worth Rs. 19,990 along with cashback of up to Rs. 15,000. The ULT Tower 7 comes with Rs. 4,999 cashback, while the ULT Tower 5 gets Rs. 3,000 cashback.

Sony ULT Tower 5 and ULT Tower 7 Features

The Sony ULT Tower 5 delivers 300W of sound output from a 230mm woofer with ULT DUCT technology and two tweeters, while the ULT Tower 7 offers 420W and uses a larger 280mm circular woofer with a rear tweeter. The Tower 7 also gets two midrange drivers and four tweeters arranged across the front and rear. Both speakers support Sony's ULT sound modes, while the Tower 7 additionally gets LIVE Sound and a 10-band equaliser.

Both models can be placed vertically or horizontally and feature four handles for carrying them around. They also have an IPX4 rating for water resistance and use Sound Field Optimisation to adjust the audio according to the surroundings. Sony claims up to 20 hours of battery life for the ULT Tower 5 and up to 30 hours for the ULT Tower 7.

The lighting systems differ between the two models, with the ULT Tower 5 featuring 56 LEDs and the ULT Tower 7 using 72 LEDs. Both speakers support Bluetooth, USB-C, DJ inputs, karaoke and multi-speaker connectivity. The ULT Tower 5 also has USB-A, RCA, XLR In/Out and microphone input, while the ULT Tower 7 supports XLR/RCA DJ input, USB-C and wired multi-speaker chaining. Both models also include a low-latency DSP.

Sony ULT Tower Max Features

The Sony ULT Tower Max has a rated power output of 2,150W. It features three 280mm circular woofers, with two at the front and one at the rear, along with ULT DUCT technology, two midrange drivers and four tweeters. It supports ULT1, ULT2 and LIVE FLAT modes, as well as a 10-band equaliser.

The speaker supports 360-degree sound and Sound Field Optimisation, which Sony says adjusts the audio based on surrounding noise and nearby walls. It features XLR/RCA DJ input, USB-C connectivity for PCs and smartphones, wired multi-speaker and stereo pairing, and a low-latency DSP.

The ULT Tower Max also supports karaoke, with microphone volume and echo controls available through the rear panel or companion app. It has a splash-resistant top panel, four handles and side wheels, and can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

The speaker features a 100-LED lighting system, compared with 34 LEDs on the previous ULT Tower 10.

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Further reading: Sony, Sony ULT Tower 5, Sony ULT Tower 7, Sony ULT Tower Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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