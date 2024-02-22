Technology News
  Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced last week that four Xbox exclusives will be available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 17:19 IST
Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Photo Credit: X/hifiRush

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action game released in January 2023

Highlights
  • Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush is not coming to Nintendo Switch yet
  • Diablo 4 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on March 28
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated to release on Xbox this year
Microsoft first-party games Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves will soon be available on Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation platforms. Xbox confirmed on Wednesday that much like other popular multi-platform games like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo, players will soon be able to access these exclusive games on their Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. This move underscores a larger trend in the gaming industry towards greater accessibility and cross-platform interoperability. By adopting this strategy, the company hopes to encourage greater inclusivity and reach a wider range of gamers.

In a Xbox Wire release, the company confirmed that Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22. Another game by the same developer, Grounded, will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch from April 16.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-based action-adventure game has not been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release yet, the same as Rare's Sea of Thieves. But these games are coming to PlayStation platforms. With pre-purchase available on PlayStation 5 digital storefronts from February 22, Hi-Fi Rush will come to the platform on March 19, while Sea of Thieves opens on the platform on April 30.

Meanwhile, Grounded and Sea of Thieves will come with cross-play support for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, the release confirmed. The company added that later this year titles like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and more will come to Xbox Series X and S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced last week that four Xbox exclusives will be available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The company had also confirmed that Activision-Blizzard titles will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass, starting with Diablo IV on March 28.

Grounded

Grounded

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Great controls
  • Bad
  • No quest variety
  • Not much to see or do
  • No reason to keep playing
Read detailed Xbox Sea of Thieves review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Further reading: Xbox, Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft
Xbox Exclusives Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves Coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
