Microsoft Announces First Wave of Xbox Game Pass August Tiles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Confirmed

Creatures of Ava, an action-adventure title, is a day one launch, coming to Game Pass on August 7.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 August 2024 16:09 IST
Microsoft Announces First Wave of Xbox Game Pass August Tiles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Confirmed

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was released on the PS4 in 2017

Highlights
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition will be added to Game Pass on August 13
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy joins the service on August 8
  • Microsoft also announced the games leaving Game Pass this month
Microsoft has announced the first wave of games joining Xbox Game Pass in August. The slate of titles coming to the game subscription service includes Creatures of Ava, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Creatures of Ava, an action-adventure title, is a day one launch, coming to Game Pass on August 7, while Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy joins the service a day later. As confirmed earlier by Microsoft, Mafia: Definitive Edition will be added to Game Pass on August 13.

Xbox Game Pass Titles for August

Developed by Inverge Studios, Creatures of Ava lets you play as an explorer, Vic, on an expedition to Ava. The planet features four distinct biomes, each with their own flora and fauna. Players can tame over 20 wild creatures, learn the secrets of Ava and save the planet from a growing infection.

Creatures of Ava was announced for PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year and it will be added to Game Pass when it launches August 7.

Last month, a reliable tipster had claimed that Xbox Game Pass would add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in August. The game is now confirmed to join the service on August 8. The trilogy includes remastered versions of the first three Crash Bandicoot games — Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Finally, Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass on August 13. Microsoft had confirmed late last month that the third-person shooter would join the service soon. Hangar 13's remake of the 2002 classic has been built from the ground up with new assets, an expanded story, new vehicles, score and more.

Microsoft also announced the games leaving Game Pass on August 15. These include Airborne Kingdoms, Offworld Trading Company, Shadow Warrior 3 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Last month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became the first COD title on Game Pass when it joined the service on July 24. Modern Warfare 3 is currently available to play at no additional cost on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Creatures of Ava

upcoming
Creatures of Ava

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Well-handled story, with rich dialogues
  • Good acting, believable accents
  • Radio a great world-building tool
  • Looks great at night
  • Enemies are smart, at times
  • Realistic difficulty options
  • Bad
  • Protagonist, story's family focus needed more
  • Melee combat is a joke
  • Character movement not smooth
  • 4K textures need more detail, refinement
  • Nothing to do outside main story
Read detailed 2K Games Mafia: Definitive Edition review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 18+
Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox, Creatures of Ava, Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, Mafia Definitive Edition
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Announces First Wave of Xbox Game Pass August Tiles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Confirmed
