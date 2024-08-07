Microsoft has announced the first wave of games joining Xbox Game Pass in August. The slate of titles coming to the game subscription service includes Creatures of Ava, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Creatures of Ava, an action-adventure title, is a day one launch, coming to Game Pass on August 7, while Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy joins the service a day later. As confirmed earlier by Microsoft, Mafia: Definitive Edition will be added to Game Pass on August 13.

Xbox Game Pass Titles for August

Developed by Inverge Studios, Creatures of Ava lets you play as an explorer, Vic, on an expedition to Ava. The planet features four distinct biomes, each with their own flora and fauna. Players can tame over 20 wild creatures, learn the secrets of Ava and save the planet from a growing infection.

Creatures of Ava was announced for PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year and it will be added to Game Pass when it launches August 7.

Last month, a reliable tipster had claimed that Xbox Game Pass would add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in August. The game is now confirmed to join the service on August 8. The trilogy includes remastered versions of the first three Crash Bandicoot games — Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Finally, Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass on August 13. Microsoft had confirmed late last month that the third-person shooter would join the service soon. Hangar 13's remake of the 2002 classic has been built from the ground up with new assets, an expanded story, new vehicles, score and more.

Microsoft also announced the games leaving Game Pass on August 15. These include Airborne Kingdoms, Offworld Trading Company, Shadow Warrior 3 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Last month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became the first COD title on Game Pass when it joined the service on July 24. Modern Warfare 3 is currently available to play at no additional cost on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.