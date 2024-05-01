Technology News
Microsoft Announces Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, Will Reportedly Reveal Next Call of Duty, Gears of War

The event will feature an upcoming lineup of games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, along with third-party titles on Xbox.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2024 15:44 IST


Photo Credit: Microsoft

The showcase will be followed by a Direct stream that will deep dive into an unnamed title

Highlights
  • Xbox showcase will reportedly reveal release dates for upcoming games
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could set a December release date
  • The Direct event will reportedly focus on the next Call of Duty
Microsoft has announced an Xbox Games Showcase for its first-party titles for June, alongside a dedicated Direct event for an unnamed title. The showcase will be livestreamed on June 9, starting at 10am PT (10:30am IST) on Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts. The event will feature an upcoming lineup of games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, along with third-party titles on Xbox.

The Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a Direct event that promises a “deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” While Microsoft did not disclose details about the event, a report from The Verge, citing sources familiar with the company's plans, claimed that the Direct stream would focus on the next installment of Call of Duty. The best-selling first-person shooter franchise is now part of Microsoft's portfolio of first-party games after the Xbox parent acquired Call of Duty maker Activision-Blizzard last year.

Additionally, the report also provided details on some of the titles that might be revealed or receive new updates at the Xbox Showcase. Microsoft reportedly intends to announce a new Gears of War game at the event. The last Gears of War title, Gears 5, was released in 2019, and an announcement on Gears of War 6 has been long anticipated.

The showcase will reportedly also reveal release date details for already announced titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, along with the launch date for Shattered Space expansion for Starfield. According to the report, the expansion is targeting a September launch, while the next Call of Duty is planned for an October release. Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, meanwhile, could reportedly debut in November, with Bethesda's Indiana Jones likely intended for launch during the Holiday period in December.

While Microsoft has not yet revealed any details, the showcase should throw more light on its upcoming first-party titles. The event will likely also reveal more details on Xbox's slate of games for 2025. According to The Verge, the event will have “a lot of games to show” than last year's showcase.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft, Xbox, Call of Duty, Gears of War, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Bethesda, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
