Microsoft has announced an Xbox Games Showcase for its first-party titles for June, alongside a dedicated Direct event for an unnamed title. The showcase will be livestreamed on June 9, starting at 10am PT (10:30am IST) on Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts. The event will feature an upcoming lineup of games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, along with third-party titles on Xbox.

The Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a Direct event that promises a “deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” While Microsoft did not disclose details about the event, a report from The Verge, citing sources familiar with the company's plans, claimed that the Direct stream would focus on the next installment of Call of Duty. The best-selling first-person shooter franchise is now part of Microsoft's portfolio of first-party games after the Xbox parent acquired Call of Duty maker Activision-Blizzard last year.

Additionally, the report also provided details on some of the titles that might be revealed or receive new updates at the Xbox Showcase. Microsoft reportedly intends to announce a new Gears of War game at the event. The last Gears of War title, Gears 5, was released in 2019, and an announcement on Gears of War 6 has been long anticipated.

The showcase will reportedly also reveal release date details for already announced titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, along with the launch date for Shattered Space expansion for Starfield. According to the report, the expansion is targeting a September launch, while the next Call of Duty is planned for an October release. Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, meanwhile, could reportedly debut in November, with Bethesda's Indiana Jones likely intended for launch during the Holiday period in December.

While Microsoft has not yet revealed any details, the showcase should throw more light on its upcoming first-party titles. The event will likely also reveal more details on Xbox's slate of games for 2025. According to The Verge, the event will have “a lot of games to show” than last year's showcase.

