Putting its best foot forward, Xiaomi launched not one but two of its latest flagship smartphones in India recently. The brand announced the premium Xiaomi 14 and also its Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is a high-end camera-centric phone. Both smartphones also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs and pack the latest camera hardware as well. However, it now seems that Xiaomi isn't done with its premium smartphone launches just yet as a tipster has now leaked information about yet another premium smartphone offering from the Chinese brand.

Tagged as the Xiaomi 14 SE, the phone could be placed below Xiaomi's current premium offerings in India. The information comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) who in a post on X pointed out that this upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi could be called the Xiaomi 14 SE, but also states that he did not have any further details (regarding specifications) about it. He then goes on to claim that this device will be launched in India in June, 2024 and could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

We had earlier reported that Xiaomi could launch its Civi 4 Pro in India as the Xiaomi 14 Civi. Apart from the above information and the new source, there is no other evidence that this phone even exists, so we request our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

As for the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, we know it exists, as it was launched in the month of March in China. The phone was one of the first devices to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC but has a design language which is very different from Xiaomi's premium numbered series of devices, which in India currently includes the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The Civi 4 Pro has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This display is rated to deliver up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The phone has two front-facing 32-megapixel cameras and three rear-facing cameras with the Leica branding. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Xiaomi's Civi 4 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery and supports 67W wired charging only. As for software, it runs Xiaomi's new HyperOS software out of the box which is based on Android 14. The handset is available in two storage options with 12GB of RAM that are priced from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). The handset went on sale in China on March 26, 2024.

