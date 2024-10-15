Technology News
  Microsoft Announces Xbox Partner Preview for October 17; Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pirate Yakuza New Trailers Confirmed

Microsoft Announces Xbox Partner Preview for October 17; Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pirate Yakuza New Trailers Confirmed

The partner preview will include updates from studios like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games and more

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 October 2024 15:08 IST
Microsoft Announces Xbox Partner Preview for October 17; Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pirate Yakuza New Trailers Confirmed

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Partner Preview will be broadcast on Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels

Highlights
  • The last Xbox Partner Preview was broadcast in March
  • Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase in June
  • Alan Wake 2 expansion, The Lake House, will get a gameplay reveal
Microsoft has announced an Xbox Partner Preview broadcast for later this week, where third-party developers will showcase a mix of new and upcoming games. The Partner Preview event will be broadcast on October 17, and will include updates from studios like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games and more. Microsoft confirmed that the broadcast would feature gameplay for the upcoming expansion for Alan Wake II and a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Xbox Partner Preview Details

The Partner Preview broadcast will last for around 25 minutes and feature over a dozen game trailers, Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post Monday. The showcase will present a first look at gameplay from the upcoming Alan Wake 2 expansion, The Lake House. A new trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, set to release in February 2025, and a look at the bosses of Soulslike action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are also confirmed.

The broadcast will also feature multiple world premier trailers, new game reveals, fresh gameplay and release date announcements for upcoming titles.

The Xbox Partner Preview will be broadcast across Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels on Thursday, October 17, at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6PM BST (10.30pm IST).

The last Xbox Partner Preview was broadcast in March, where third-party developers provided updates on titles like Unknown 9: Awakening, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Persona 3 Reload and more. The event also featured new game reveals for The Sinking City 2, Creatures of Ava, Monster Jam Showdown and Sleight of Hand.

In June, Microsoft held a packed Xbox Games Showcase, where it announced its slate of upcoming first-party games. The showcase revealed the next Gears of War title, Doom: The Dark Ages and Perfect Dark, and provided updates on already announced games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, South of Midnight, Avowed and more.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

upcoming
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

upcoming
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Like a Dragon
PEGI Rating 18+
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

upcoming
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Xbox Partner Preview, Xbox, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Announces Xbox Partner Preview for October 17; Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pirate Yakuza New Trailers Confirmed
