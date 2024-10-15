Microsoft has announced an Xbox Partner Preview broadcast for later this week, where third-party developers will showcase a mix of new and upcoming games. The Partner Preview event will be broadcast on October 17, and will include updates from studios like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games and more. Microsoft confirmed that the broadcast would feature gameplay for the upcoming expansion for Alan Wake II and a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Xbox Partner Preview Details

The Partner Preview broadcast will last for around 25 minutes and feature over a dozen game trailers, Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post Monday. The showcase will present a first look at gameplay from the upcoming Alan Wake 2 expansion, The Lake House. A new trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, set to release in February 2025, and a look at the bosses of Soulslike action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are also confirmed.

The broadcast will also feature multiple world premier trailers, new game reveals, fresh gameplay and release date announcements for upcoming titles.

The Xbox Partner Preview will be broadcast across Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels on Thursday, October 17, at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6PM BST (10.30pm IST).

The last Xbox Partner Preview was broadcast in March, where third-party developers provided updates on titles like Unknown 9: Awakening, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Persona 3 Reload and more. The event also featured new game reveals for The Sinking City 2, Creatures of Ava, Monster Jam Showdown and Sleight of Hand.

In June, Microsoft held a packed Xbox Games Showcase, where it announced its slate of upcoming first-party games. The showcase revealed the next Gears of War title, Doom: The Dark Ages and Perfect Dark, and provided updates on already announced games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, South of Midnight, Avowed and more.