Alan Wake 2's expansion, The Lake House, will be released October 22, Remedy Entertainment announced Thursday. The second and final expansion for the acclaimed survival-horror title will deepen the base game's connection with other Remedy titles in a shared universe. The Lake House adds a new protagonist to the mix and tells a new story that occurs in parallel with early sections of Alan Wake 2. The expansion, first announced last month, takes place at the titular Lake House, a Federal Bureau of Control research station situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Gets New Trailer

Remedy announced the launch date and provided a first look at the gameplay from The Lake House at the Xbox Partner Preview event Thursday. The expansion follows the story of FBC agent Kiran Estevez, further establishing the connected universe between Control and Alan Wake games. The Lake House will be an entirely new location, first teased in the base game. In addition to a new story, The Lake House will add a new weapon and a gruesome new enemy.

The Lake House will also lean more into the survival horror aspect of Alan Wake 2, dialing up the scares. The FBC facility will be a house of nightmares, with threats lurking in its dark corners. The expansion will also reveal more secrets about the elusive Federal Bureau of Control, first seen in Remedy's action-adventure title Control in 2019.

“Much like some of the larger missions inside the main game of Alan Wake 2, this mission is structured like a more traditional survival horror game,” Game Director Kyle Rowley told Xbox Wire. “There is a large open structure for the player to explore, secrets to discover and dangerous enemies to try and survive against.

“Narrative obviously plays a large role in the expansion – as it did in the main game – so it is definitely worth exploring and trying to locate the many narrative objects scattered throughout the environment.”

Players can jump into The Lake House expansion from the main menu in Alan Wake 2, but can also come across the mission in a seamless manner while playing the main campaign. All owners of Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition will get access to The Lake House expansion. Players who own the Standard Edition of the main game can opt to separately purchase the Deluxe upgrade and get access to both expansions –– Night Springs and The Lake House.