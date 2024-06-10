Oppo Reno 12 Pro is expected to launch in India and global markets soon, alongside the standard Reno 12 model. The smartphones were launched in China last month, and the company has now confirmed that these handsets will also debut in other regions. While a launch date is yet to be announced, a tipster has leaked the specifications of both models in the Reno 12 series, along with purported design renders of the handsets that hint at curved displays and flat edges.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 Design (Rumoured)

The images of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore appear quite similar to the models that arrived in China on May 23. The standard variant is claimed to feature a display that is curved on the left and right edges, unlike the Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 12 that has the same display with four curved edges as the Reno 12 Pro model.

Images of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro leaked by the tipster (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Meanwhile, the renders leaked by the tipster suggest that the handsets will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and will feature flat edges. Both the volume and power buttons are shown on the right edge of the phone. The images show the phone in two out of three colourways that were launched in China.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the leaked specifications sheet shared by the tipster, the Oppo Reno 12 handsets will sport 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) 3D AMOLED screens with a refresh rate and up to 1,200nits peak brightness. The displays on the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro models feature Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, respectively.

The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC from MediaTek with a Mali G615 GPU, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phones are said to run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 out-of-the-box. The handsets are also said to have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Both handsets are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 and optical image stabilisation, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with an IMX355 sensor. The standard model has a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 32-megapixel front facing selfie camera, while the Pro model has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera as well as a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The leaked specification sheet also reveals that the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000mAH battery and come with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging that is claimed to charge the phones from zero to 100 percent in 46 minutes. It will also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual nano SIM connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.