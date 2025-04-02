Technology News
English Edition
Windows 11 Insiders Get Access to Quick Machine Recovery Tool That Tackles CrowdStrike-Like Incidents

Microsoft's Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) tool, previewed at Ignite 2024, is finally rolling out to beta testers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2025 17:42 IST
Windows 11 Insiders Get Access to Quick Machine Recovery Tool That Tackles CrowdStrike-Like Incidents

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Clint Patterson

Fixes for boot-up issues will be delivered via Windows Update

Highlights
  • Microsoft is rolling out its Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) tool to testers
  • QMR will also be available to system administrators
  • The company says fixes can be deployed remotely following diagnostics
Microsoft recently began testing a new tool designed to help Windows 11 PCs recover from boot failure. The new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) feature that is rolling out to testers is designed to automatically attempt to repair boot-up problems on a Windows 11 PC, and could prevent a recurrence of last year's catastrophic CrowdStrike incident. Microsoft says that it will be able to remotely issue fixes for PCs facing critical boot-up issues, via Windows Update, while IT administrators in an organisation will be able to do the same for managed computers.

How Microsoft's Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) Tool Works

The Redmond company states that the new QMR tool is rolling out with build 26120.3653 to Windows Insiders testers. QMR is part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative that was unveiled by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at last year's Ignite event. Users who have updated to this version will have access to the new functionality, which can automatically repair an unbootable PC.

quick machine recovery microsoft Quick Machine Recovery

The new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) option on the WinRE menu
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

According to Microsoft, once QMR is available on Windows 11, a PC that is unable to boot will be sent to the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Microsoft will then connect the device with its recovery services and identify the reason for the boot failure. This process takes place without any user intervention, aside from selecting the QMR option in the WinRE menu.

Once the issue has been identified, Microsoft will be able to send a targeted fix that resolves the problem and enables the PC to boot normally again. The remediation takes place in WinRE, and the fixes are delivered using Windows Update.

Microsoft also says that while QMR will be enabled for Windows 11 Home users by default, IT administrators will be able to enable or disable the feature on computers in their organisation. The feature will eventually be available on PCs running Windows 11 24H2 or newer, according to Microsoft.

The QMR feature on Windows 11 could help organisations prevent a major outage like the one caused by CrowdStrike last year. Computers that are left in an unbootable state can receive software fixes that can restore functionality without manual intervention, which could help IT administrators bring computers online faster in case of a widespread outage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Windows 11, Quick Machine Recovery, Microsoft Windows, Windows Insiders, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
