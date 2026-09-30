Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Program for Xbox Games Rolls Out to All Users

The disc-to-digital feature was released for Xbox Insiders last month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 September 2026 19:32 IST
Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Program for Xbox Games Rolls Out to All Users

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The disc-to-digital feature will work for Xbox One and Xbox Series disc titles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xbox's disc-to-digital program supports thousands of Xbox games
  • The feature will grant digital benefits like Xbox Play Anywhere
  • Games claimed via the feature will get a disc-to-digital license badge
Advertisement

Xbox's disc-to-digital program, that allows users to digitise their physical game collections, is now rolling out widely. The feature, which was released for Xbox Insiders last month, is available to all players starting September 30.

The disc-to-digital program supports most Xbox One and Xbox Series X physical discs, allowing users access to digital benefits for their physical games. The feature will be available to all Xbox users with a system update on their consoles.

Once updated, users can insert an eligible Xbox Series X or Xbox One disc title and obtain a digital license associated with the disc. Players can then continue playing a digital version of the game without keeping the disc inserted in the console.

The disc will continue to work as before and can be shared, lent, or resold. The digital version of the claimed game will also grant players benefits like Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming where supported, allowing them to play those titles across multiple devices via the Xbox app and on Xbox Series S, which doesn't come with a disc drive.

Not all Xbox One and Xbox Series X game discs are supported by the disc-to-digital program. Xbox has said the feature will initially support thousands of Xbox games; more titles will be added in the future. In an updated Xbox support page, the company said that disc-to-digital eligibility “may change over time, and varies due to technical, licensing, publishing, manufacturing, and other factors”.

How to Claim Disc-to-Digital License

To claim a disc-to-digital license, users can simply insert an eligible disc and start playing while signed into their Xbox account. A confirmation will pop up to inform them that they have received a digital license for the disc title.

To access the library of disc-to-digital licensed games, users can press the Xbox button on the Xbox controller, go to My Games & apps > See all, then go to Full library > All games. Here, they'll be able to see titles claimed through disc-to-digital licensing marked with a disc-to-digital licensing badge.

Similarly, disc-to-digital titles that support Xbox Play Anywhere can be seen with the badge on the Xbox app in My Library. Users can install the games on their PC and start playing.

Xbox announced the disc-to-digital program for Xbox One and Xbox Series X disc-based titles in August. The feature started rolling out to Xbox Insiders on August 31.

Microsoft's digitisation program arrives as conversations around game preservation and physical discs have come into focus following Sony's move to end physical game disc production for new PlayStation titles starting January 2028. Sony is believed to be working on a similar solution that allows PlayStation users to access their physical game collections going forward in an all-digital future.  

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Disc to Digital, Xbox, Microsoft, Disc to Digital
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More

Related Stories

Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Program for Xbox Games Rolls Out to All Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  2. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
  3. ChatGPT Space Unveiled as a New Hub for Pages, Uploaded Files, and More
  4. Jio Launches Anniversary Offer on JioBharat 4G Phones at Rs. 1,499
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  6. Oppo F35 Series Confirmed to Launch in India With These Camera Sensors
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Version 26H2 Released With Taskbar Improvements, File Explorer Features, More
  2. Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More
  3. Bitget Hackers Transfer $4 Million to Zcash Privacy Pool to Hide Funds
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Program for Xbox Games Rolls Out to All Users
  6. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Space to Create, Organise Pages and Collaborate on Documents
  7. Kalshi to Remove Volume Rewards as $5 Billion in Trading Faces Review
  8. Anthropic Warns AI May Pose 'Existential Risks to Humanity' in IPO Filing
  9. Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features
  10. Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »