Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More

Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More

Talk automatically adds punctuation and cleans up transcribed text.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 19:25 IST
Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More

Photo Credit: Fireflies.ai

Talk is currently available on Fireflies' desktop app for Mac and Windows

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Talk automatically adds punctuation to transcribed text
  • The feature supports more than 100 languages
  • Slack names can turn into @mentions through voice
Advertisement

Fireflies.ai has launched Fireflies Talk, a voice dictation feature that lets users enter text by speaking across different applications. The feature works alongside the company's existing AI Teammate platform, which records and summarises meetings and handles related follow-up tasks. With Talk, users can dictate text in places where they would normally type, including email, Slack, documents, AI prompts and CRM fields. It also supports more than 100 languages and automatically cleans up and punctuates the transcribed text, bringing voice input into more everyday work tasks.

Fireflies.ai Talk Lets Users Dictate Text Across Apps for Free

According to Fireflies.ai, Talk works with email, Slack, documents, AI prompts, CRM fields and other applications on Mac and Windows. Users can start Talk with a keyboard shortcut and dictate directly into the application they are using. The converted text appears at the cursor, while the feature works across email, Slack, documents, AI prompts, CRM fields and other applications on Mac and Windows. Fireflies has made Talk available across all of its plans, including the free tier.

VoltFireflies.ai Discussion
Explore More...

Fireflies.ai Talk supports more than 100 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Sindhi. It also adds punctuation and cleans up the transcribed text automatically. This means users can speak normally without saying commas, full stops or other punctuation marks as they dictate.

Talk can be used to write emails, reply to Slack messages, add text to documents and enter prompts into AI tools. In Slack, saying the name of a teammate or group can also turn it into the corresponding @mention.

Fireflies' existing meeting tools record and summarise meetings and help with follow-up tasks, while Talk handles voice-based text input for work outside those meetings.

The company says dictations stay on your device, while the audio is sent for transcription and the completed text is neither stored nor used to train its AI models. The Talk feature is also claimed to meet SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and HIPAA standards.

For now, Talk only handles voice dictation, with Fireflies working on features that could allow users to find information, interact with their screen and take actions using voice. Talk is currently available on Fireflies' desktop app for Mac and Windows. The company says iOS support is coming soon, followed by an Android version.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fireflies.ai, Fireflies Talk, voice dictation, AI, artificial intelligence, speech-to-text, Slack, Mac, Windows, AI tools
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitget Hackers Transfer $4 Million to Zcash Privacy Pool to Hide Funds
Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  2. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
  3. ChatGPT Space Unveiled as a New Hub for Pages, Uploaded Files, and More
  4. Jio Launches Anniversary Offer on JioBharat 4G Phones at Rs. 1,499
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  6. Oppo F35 Series Confirmed to Launch in India With These Camera Sensors
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Version 26H2 Released With Taskbar Improvements, File Explorer Features, More
  2. Fireflies.ai Launches Talk for Voice Dictation Across Email, Slack, Documents and More
  3. Bitget Hackers Transfer $4 Million to Zcash Privacy Pool to Hide Funds
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Program for Xbox Games Rolls Out to All Users
  6. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Space to Create, Organise Pages and Collaborate on Documents
  7. Kalshi to Remove Volume Rewards as $5 Billion in Trading Faces Review
  8. Anthropic Warns AI May Pose 'Existential Risks to Humanity' in IPO Filing
  9. Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features
  10. Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »