Fireflies.ai has launched Fireflies Talk, a voice dictation feature that lets users enter text by speaking across different applications. The feature works alongside the company's existing AI Teammate platform, which records and summarises meetings and handles related follow-up tasks. With Talk, users can dictate text in places where they would normally type, including email, Slack, documents, AI prompts and CRM fields. It also supports more than 100 languages and automatically cleans up and punctuates the transcribed text, bringing voice input into more everyday work tasks.

Fireflies.ai Talk Lets Users Dictate Text Across Apps for Free

According to Fireflies.ai, Talk works with email, Slack, documents, AI prompts, CRM fields and other applications on Mac and Windows. Users can start Talk with a keyboard shortcut and dictate directly into the application they are using. The converted text appears at the cursor, while the feature works across email, Slack, documents, AI prompts, CRM fields and other applications on Mac and Windows. Fireflies has made Talk available across all of its plans, including the free tier.

Fireflies.ai Talk supports more than 100 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Sindhi. It also adds punctuation and cleans up the transcribed text automatically. This means users can speak normally without saying commas, full stops or other punctuation marks as they dictate.

Talk can be used to write emails, reply to Slack messages, add text to documents and enter prompts into AI tools. In Slack, saying the name of a teammate or group can also turn it into the corresponding @mention.

Fireflies' existing meeting tools record and summarise meetings and help with follow-up tasks, while Talk handles voice-based text input for work outside those meetings.

The company says dictations stay on your device, while the audio is sent for transcription and the completed text is neither stored nor used to train its AI models. The Talk feature is also claimed to meet SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and HIPAA standards.

For now, Talk only handles voice dictation, with Fireflies working on features that could allow users to find information, interact with their screen and take actions using voice. Talk is currently available on Fireflies' desktop app for Mac and Windows. The company says iOS support is coming soon, followed by an Android version.