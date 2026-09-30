Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ have been launched in global markets. The new flagship tablets run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The Ultra model has a 11,600mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 10,600mAh battery. New tablets have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and come bundled with the S Pen for note-taking and editing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Price

The price of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,52,900), while the Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at GBP 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,52,900). Both tablets are confirmed to be available starting October 7 in Gray and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ run Android 17 with One UI 9 and feature 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). They are confirmed to get up to seven OS upgrades and security updates. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch panel with a 1,848x2,960 pixels resolution, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ has a 12.6-inch display with a 1,752x2,800 pixels resolution.

Samsung has packed the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ models. The Ultra variant features up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ has up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Both support microSD cards of up to 2TB. They support Galaxy AI features.

Photo Credit: Samsung

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. The Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. Both models come with quad speakers with four-channel Spatial Audio.

Connectivity options for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. The Galaxy Tab S12+ supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0. They have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. Both models have an IP68-rated build.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra packs an 11,600mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ features a 10,600mAh battery. Both support 45W charging. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is claimed to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ is said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time.

The new Galaxy Tab S12 series comes with an S Pen in the box. They support accessories including the Pro Keyboard and Book Cover Keyboard Slim. They offer access to apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Notability, GoodNotes, LumaFusion, Notion and Clip Studio Paint. The Ultra model measures 208.5 x 326.3 x 5.1 mm and weighs up to 695g. The Plus variant measures 187.8 x 289.5 x 5.3mm and weighs up to 555g.