Xbox is believed to be working on a feature that will allow users to digitise their physical game collections on the platform. The feature was said to be undergoing internal testing as late as last month, but it seems it might not be long before it is available to Xbox players. The disc-to-digital feature could reportedly roll out this month, according to a leaked Microsoft document.

The information comes from The Verge, which has obtained a document Microsoft reportedly sent to developers recently. According to the report, the document says that a public beta for the disc-to-digital feature was planned for July with “general availability” coming in August.

The public beta with Xbox Insiders in July was reportedly delayed, so it's unclear if Microsoft still intends to roll out the program this month. Last month, The Verge reported that the disc-to-digital program was being internally tested at Xbox. Microsoft is yet to formally announce the feature, but if the company is sending documents to developers, it is likely gearing up to announce it sometime soon.

How Will Disc-to-Digital Work?

The document reportedly mentions how the disc-to-digital program would work for Xbox users. When players insert an Xbox One or Xbox Series game disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console with a disc drive, they will obtain a digital licence for the title tied to “that disc and the player's account,” according to the report.

The digital entitlement will persist across devices for a player, but will transfer to a new user if the disc is traded, lent, or borrowed. Which means the disc-to-digital program will not hinder the ability to share games with your friends or sell it to another user.

Microsoft's disc-to-digital program will likely prepare Xbox users for an all-digital future. Sony announced last month that it would stop making game discs for new PlayStation titles starting January 2028, and Microsoft is reportedly likely to stop producing physical discs for Xbox titles, as well. The disc-to-digital program will provide a solution to users with physical game collections dating back years. The next-generation Xbox console, Project Helix, could reportedly ditch disc drives, too.

Last week, Sony said it was going to “cautiously” move forward with its plan to end game disc production for PlayStation titles. The company also said it did not expect any negative impact on its gaming business from ending physical discs for games.