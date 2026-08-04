Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft's Disc to Digital Feature for Xbox Games Could Reportedly Roll Out This Month

Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Feature for Xbox Games Could Reportedly Roll Out This Month

In a document sent to developers, Microsoft reportedly says the disc-to-digital program is planned for rollout in August.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2026 12:53 IST
Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Feature for Xbox Games Could Reportedly Roll Out This Month

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The disc-to-digital feature will reportedly work for Xbox One and Xbox Series titles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The disc-to-digital feature will allow players to digitise physical games
  • Xbox planned beta testing of the feature in July
  • Sony will end disc production for games in 2028
Advertisement

Xbox is believed to be working on a feature that will allow users to digitise their physical game collections on the platform. The feature was said to be undergoing internal testing as late as last month, but it seems it might not be long before it is available to Xbox players. The disc-to-digital feature could reportedly roll out this month, according to a leaked Microsoft document.

The information comes from The Verge, which has obtained a document Microsoft reportedly sent to developers recently. According to the report, the document says that a public beta for the disc-to-digital feature was planned for July with “general availability” coming in August.

The public beta with Xbox Insiders in July was reportedly delayed, so it's unclear if Microsoft still intends to roll out the program this month. Last month, The Verge reported that the disc-to-digital program was being internally tested at Xbox. Microsoft is yet to formally announce the feature, but if the company is sending documents to developers, it is likely gearing up to announce it sometime soon.

How Will Disc-to-Digital Work?

The document reportedly mentions how the disc-to-digital program would work for Xbox users. When players insert an Xbox One or Xbox Series game disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console with a disc drive, they will obtain a digital licence for the title tied to “that disc and the player's account,” according to the report.

The digital entitlement will persist across devices for a player, but will transfer to a new user if the disc is traded, lent, or borrowed. Which means the disc-to-digital program will not hinder the ability to share games with your friends or sell it to another user.

Microsoft's disc-to-digital program will likely prepare Xbox users for an all-digital future. Sony announced last month that it would stop making game discs for new PlayStation titles starting January 2028, and Microsoft is reportedly likely to stop producing physical discs for Xbox titles, as well. The disc-to-digital program will provide a solution to users with physical game collections dating back years. The next-generation Xbox console, Project Helix, could reportedly ditch disc drives, too.

Last week, Sony said it was going to “cautiously” move forward with its plan to end game disc production for PlayStation titles. The company also said it did not expect any negative impact on its gaming business from ending physical discs for games.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Disc to Digital, Disc to Digital, Game Discs, Physical Games, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iQOO Z11 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Feature for Xbox Games Could Reportedly Roll Out This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Price Leak Suggests Return of 8GB Base Variant After Three Years
  2. Sony Launches 115-inch BRAVIA 9 II True RGB TV in India
  3. Jio's New 3-In-1 Packs Bring Wi-Fi, TV, OTT Subscriptions Into One
  4. iQOO Neo 11S Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO Z11 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  6. OnePlus Independence Day Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord Series, More
  7. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Teased Ahead of August 6 India Launch
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Projector Deals Teased
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smart TVs Teased
  10. Boltt's First-Ever Smartphone to Launch in India on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Disc-to-Digital Feature for Xbox Games Could Reportedly Roll Out This Month
  2. iQOO Z11 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Jio 3-In-1 Service Packs Launched in India With Combined Wi-Fi, TV and OTT Subscriptions: Price, Benefits
  4. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Could Use Samsung or OmniVision Sensor for Its 10x Telephoto Camera
  5. Apple Could Launch Camera-Equipped AirPods as Early as September, Report Says
  6. OnePlus 16 Price, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of China Launch; 8GB RAM Model May Return
  7. Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
  9. OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More
  10. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Tipped for Early September; Find X9s Pro Could Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »