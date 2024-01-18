Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K was recently launched in India. The company says that the updated security camera offers improved surveillance and communication support. As the name suggests, it supports a 360-degree panorama view to help capture every corner of the room and is also equipped with AI Human Detection technology that is said to provide more accurate alerts and reduce false alarms. The camera also comes with Xiaomi Home app compatibility.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K price in India, availability

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is priced at Rs. 3,200 in India. It is currently available for purchase via the Mi.com website and will be on sale through Amazon and Flipkart as well, starting January 22.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K specifications, features

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K offers a complete 360-degree horizontal view as well as a 108-degree vertical view. It has a 3-megapixel sensor that is said to provide 2K (2,304 x 1,296 pixels) resolution video output. It is equipped with a 6P lens that is claimed to offer clearer, more detailed images.

The newly launched Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is equipped with a Wide Dynamic Range Mode. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with the Xiaomi Home application to aid with wireless monitoring. The company adds that the infrared LEDs within the security camera improve night vision for enhanced, clearer night time surveillance.

A two-way voice calling feature in the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K allows for interactive communication. The camera also features an AI Human detection technology to help boost security monitoring. It supports microSD card storage of up to 256GB.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.