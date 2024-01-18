Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts in India: Sale Offers, Colour Options and Top Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price in India starts at Rs. 79,999.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2024 12:16 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available to pre-book starting today
  • The company is yet to announce a sale date for the handsets
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage
Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in India and global markets on Wednesday. There are three new handsets in Samsung's lineup — the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to go on sale in India soon. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all regions, while the other two models will either be equipped with Qualcomm's chip or Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price in India

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while an 8GB+512GB variant is available for Rs. 89,999. The Galaxy S24+ comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations that are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and the 12GB + 1TB variant will cost Rs. 1,59,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series colour options

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black colour options, while the Galaxy S24+ will be available in only two options — Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black. If you choose to buy the phone via Samsung's online store, you can pick up these smartphones in Jade Green and Sapphire Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a titanium chassis is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colour options. In addition to these, Samsung will offer three other colourways — Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange — for those opting to purchase the phone via its online store.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series e-commerce details

You can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 series during the company's next "Samsung Live" event that began at 12pm (noon) on Thursday — that's today — and customers who pre-book the phones during this event will also get Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 4,999, according to the company.

The company hasn't announced a sale date for the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones in India yet. We can expect to hear more about when the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will go on sale in the coming days and weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-book offers

Customers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 can avail of an upgrade bonus of Rs. 15,000, or a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer and a Rs. 8,000 upgrade bonus. Meanwhile, the South Korean firm is also offering a Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus and a Rs. 10,000 storage upgrade at no additional cost — you can pre-book a model with 256GB of storage and get the 512GB variant at the same price — on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung is also offering a no cost EMI option up to 11 months, via Samsung Finance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series top features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 processors and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handsets run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, according to Samsung. They sport up to 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

All models in the Galaxy S24 series are equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. In addition to these cameras, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are equipped with a 50-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ has a 4,900mAh battery — these can be charged with a 45W charger and USB Type-C cable that are sold separately. The standard Galaxy S24 has a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W with a charger and cable that are available for purchase.

Samsung's new phones are also equipped with several AI-powered features aimed at improving calls with real-time translation, messages translation, voice recording transcription and summarisation. Meanwhile, the company has partnered with Google to offer a new Circle to Search feature that allows you to circle, scribble and highlight objects and text to quickly perform a Google search without exiting the app you are using. These features will also make their way to select older Samsung phones later this year, according to the company.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung
