Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?

The Malayalam rom-com Love Under Construction streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 28, featuring Neeraj Madhav.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:04 IST
Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Love Under Construction premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Feb 28

  Love Under Construction premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Feb 28
  • Starring Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese in a heartfelt rom-com
  • Follows a man balancing love, ambition, and family expectations
The upcoming Malayalam rom-com series, Love Under Construction, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The series, starring Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese, has been widely anticipated. It will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. The storyline follows a young man's journey as he strives to fulfill his family's dream of building a home while facing unexpected challenges in love.

When and Where to Watch Love Under Construction

The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 28. The announcement was made through an official statement, confirming that viewers will be able to watch the show in several regional languages. The release has been met with significant anticipation due to its engaging storyline and strong cast.

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Under Construction

The series revolves around a young man who returns from the Gulf with the determination to build a house for his family. While pursuing this dream, he encounters unforeseen obstacles, particularly when he falls in love. The plot blends elements of romance, comedy, and drama as the protagonist navigates his personal ambitions alongside family expectations. Kerala's cultural backdrop serves as a key element in the storytelling, making it relatable for many viewers. The trailer offers glimpses of lighthearted moments, emotional struggles, and the protagonist's journey in balancing love and responsibilities.

Cast and Crew of Love Under Construction

The series features Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese in lead roles, with Gouri G. Kishan, Ann Saleem, Anand Manmadhan, Ganga Meera, Manju Sree Nair, Kiran Peethambaran, and Saheer Mohammed playing significant parts. Vishnu G. Raghav has directed the series, while Avantika Renjith serves as the executive producer. M. Renjith has produced the project under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The cinematography has been handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, and the music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

 

Further reading: Love Under Construction, Malayalam series, OTT release, Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, Vishnu G. Raghav, Malayalam rom-com, web series, streaming
Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
