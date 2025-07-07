Technology News
How to Upgrade to BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Customers in India can get a BSNL 4G/ 5G SiM card delivered to their doorstep. Here's how.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 10:20 IST
How to Upgrade to BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL is aiming to install one lakh additional 4G towers to bolster its network in India

Highlights
  • Subscribers with 2G SIM cards can upgrade to 4G/5G for free via BSNL CSCs
  • BSNL offers doorstep delivery of SIM cards via a simple e-KYC
  • Consumers can apply online and choose prepaid or postpaid connections
BSNL recently launched its 5G services in India, under the banner of Q-5G (short for Quantum 5G). The state-owned telecom operator is now offering subscribers a complimentary upgrade to its 4G/ 5G SIM card. They can upgrade from an existing BSNL 2G/ 3G SIM card by visiting a BSNL CSC or authorised retailer and take advantage of high-speed internet, currently available in select Indian circles. Following a simple e-KYC, the telecom operator also offers the choice of getting the SIM card delivered to your doorstep.

How to Upgrade to BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card

So, if you wish to upgrade to BSNL's 4G/ 5G SIM card, we have curated this step-by-step guide for your assistance. Here's how to do it.

  1. Visit the BSNL website or their customer service hotline to find the BSNL CSC or authorised retailer closest to your location
  2. Schedule a visit to the store and carry necessary documents such as an Aadhaar or any other government-issued identification card
  3. Inform the customer service representative of your wish to upgrade to a BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM card, and follow the given instructions
  4. Provide the necessary details for completion of KYC
  5. Once verified, you will receive a new BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM card. Activate it by following the provided instructions.

However, increasing demands and dirt cheap plans, coupled with scarcity of BSNL authorised retailers, has made it arduous to physically visit the offices and wait in long queues. But there's a solution for it as well.

How to Get BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card Online

The state-owned telecom provider recently launched the doorstep delivery of 4G/ 5G SIM cards, enabling customers to get a new connection or port their existing number to BSNL without leaving the comfort of their home or having to access third-party platforms like Prune.

They can choose between prepaid and postpaid SIM connection options, and carry out a self KYC (know your customer) verification before the SIM card delivery. Here's how:

  1. Visit BSNL's new portal by accessing this link
  2. Fill out a customer registration form for e-KYC. Choose between prepaid and postpaid connection
  3. Enter details like PIN code, name of applicant, and an alternate mobile number
  4. Verify the mobile number by entering the one-time password (OTP) for confirmation of the same
  5. Fill in other required details, and the BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM card will be delivered to your doorstep

Consumers can contact the BSNL helpline number 1800-180-1503 for any doubts or queries, as per the telecom operator. However, it remains to be seen if the home delivery service of BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM cards will entail any charge. Other private players, such as Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have long-offered free-of-cost doorstep delivery of SIM cards in India.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL 5G, BSNL 5G SIM, BSNL 5g services, BSNL 4G Sim, BSNL SIM Home Delivery
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Watch Ultra 2 Specifications Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

