Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL’s New National Wi Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes

BSNL’s New National Wi-Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes

BSNL says its existing FTTH consumers can connect to the Wi-Fi hotspots at no extra charge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 13:53 IST
BSNL’s New National Wi-Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL recently updated its logo ahead of anticipated commercial rollout of 4G services in India

Highlights
  • The National Wi-Fi Roaming service is available to FTTH consumers
  • They can connect with any BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot within their vicinity
  • This service was first introduced last month
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a National Wi-Fi Roaming service in India which lets its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) consumers connect to Wi-Fi hotspots and enjoy access to high-speed internet at locations outside their homes. This service was introduced alongside the unveiling of the state-run telecommunications provider's new logo and six other new initiatives, which also included spam protection measures, fibre-based intranet TV service, Any Time SIM (ATM) kiosks, and direct-to-device satellite connectivity service.

BSNL's Wi-Fi Roaming Service

As per BSNL, its National Wi-Fi Roaming service is aimed at minimising data costs for its existing FTTH consumers. They can connect to the Wi-Fi hotspots established by the telecom operator across the country at no extra charge.

To access this service, BSNL consumers need to:

  1. Navigate to the link: https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming.
  2. Register for the "BSNLWiFi_Roaming" service.
  3. Search for a network named "BSNLWiFi_Roaming" at their location.
  4. Select the "BSNLWiFi_Roaming" network in the device's Wi-Fi settings.
  5. Enter their username) and the password received via SMS.
  6. Then, connect to the Wi-Fi roaming network.

The device will then automatically connect to any BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot within its vicinity, as per the telecom operator.

Other New BSNL Services

Alongside its National Wi-Fi Roaming service, BSNL has also recently introduced the first fibre-based intranet TV service dubbed IFTV in select regions in India. It leverages the telecom provider's FTTH network to provide users with live TV services, including over 500 channels. BSNL says that data used for TV streaming is independent of the consumer's data packs and will not be deducted from the FTTH quota.

It has also debuted a direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity service developed in collaboration with Viasat, a California-based communications technology company. With this service, the telecom provider aims to offer seamless connectivity to users even in the country's isolated corners, such as the Chandratal Lake in Spiti Valley or a remote village in Rajasthan. It will allow them to make emergency calls even when cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity is unavailable.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL FTTH, BSNL Wi-Fi, BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot, bsnl Wi-Fi roaming
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Netflix Hopes for Live Sports Knockout with Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight
Lenovo Raises PC Shipments Outlook for 2025 After Strong Earnings

Related Stories

BSNL’s New National Wi-Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40e Review: Easy on the Eyes
  2. Xiaomi to Roll Out HyperOS 2 Globally This Month Starting With These Devices
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked Again
  5. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  6. Google Maps Update Brings These Product and Navigation Features
  7. Lenovo Raises PC Shipments Outlook for 2025 After Strong Earnings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces UK Class Action Over Data Storage Allegations
  2. Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses
  3. Meta Fined EUR 798 Million by EU Over Abusing Classified Ads Dominance
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Variants Colours, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Stablecoin Issuer Tether Moves Into Tokenising Stocks and Bonds
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Series Leaked Images Suggest Uncanny Resemblance to iPhone 12
  7. Google Maps Updated With Product Search, Trailer-Friendly Routes and Weather Disruption Alerts
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Launch on January 22 During Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. BSNL’s New National Wi-Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Briefly Hits $93,000 Before Retreating Amid Price Correction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »