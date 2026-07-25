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How to Activate Your Airtel eSIM in 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide

EID is a unique 32-digit code associated with your eSIM-compatible handset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 July 2026 09:00 IST
How to Activate Your Airtel eSIM in 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel provides eSIM support for select smartphones

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Highlights
  • An eSIM is a digital version of a traditional SIM card
  • Airtel offers eSIM support for select smartphones in India
  • Airtel's eSIM works either alongside or instead of a physical SIM card
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eSIMs (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) were not a popular feature a few years ago, but the fast adoption of this feature by more smartphone companies has increased acceptance among travellers and business users recently. This is a digital version of a traditional SIM card that can be downloaded and installed directly on a compatible smartphone. You don't need to physically insert this card like a normal SIM card into your device to access features. This also makes switching phones easier, as users can transfer their eSIM profile to a new compatible device without handling a physical card. It also helps brands to save space in a handset for adding more useful features.

In India, Airtel offers eSIM support for select smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo. Airtel's eSIM works either alongside or instead of a physical SIM card. If you recently purchased an eSIM-compatible smartphone or just want to swap from a physical SIM to an eSIM, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate an Airtel eSIM.

Follow these steps to activate an Airtel eSIM

  1. Download the Airtel App and log in via the phone number.
  2. Select Shortcuts from the Homepage.
  3. Select the upgrade to eSIM icon.
  4. Select This device or Another device based on your preference.
  5. Enter the 32-digit EID number for the device to generate an OTP.
  6. Enter the OTP received on your registered Airtel number.

After submitting the eSIM request, you will receive a verification call from Airtel. Confirm your request during the call to complete your request. The Airtel eSIM request will be ready for setup soon, and users can download the eSIM on their smartphone. The eSIM will get activated within 2 hours after profile download. After switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM, activate the new eSIM profile, remove the physical SIM and restart your device

After activation, users have to keep the EID private to avoid unauthorised access. If an Airtel eSIM-enabled device is lost, customers can visit the nearest Airtel Store for support.

FAQs

1. What is an eSIM?

eSIM is a digital SIM that is embedded into compatible smartphones.

2. Which phones are compatible with Airtel eSIM?

Apple's iPhone, Google's Pixel smartphones, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo devices are compatible with the Airtel eSIM card.

3. Do I need to visit an Airtel Store to activate an eSIM?

No, users can request and activate an Airtel eSIM through the Airtel App.

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Further reading: Airtel eSIM, Airtel, Airtel eSIM Activation
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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