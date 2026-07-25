How to Activate Your Airtel eSIM in 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide

eSIMs (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) were not a popular feature a few years ago, but the fast adoption of this feature by more smartphone companies has increased acceptance among travellers and business users recently. This is a digital version of a traditional SIM card that can be downloaded and installed directly on a compatible smartphone. You don't need to physically insert this card like a normal SIM card into your device to access features. This also makes switching phones easier, as users can transfer their eSIM profile to a new compatible device without handling a physical card. It also helps brands to save space in a handset for adding more useful features.

In India, Airtel offers eSIM support for select smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo. Airtel's eSIM works either alongside or instead of a physical SIM card. If you recently purchased an eSIM-compatible smartphone or just want to swap from a physical SIM to an eSIM, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate an Airtel eSIM.

Follow these steps to activate an Airtel eSIM

Download the Airtel App and log in via the phone number. Select Shortcuts from the Homepage. Select the upgrade to eSIM icon. Select This device or Another device based on your preference. Enter the 32-digit EID number for the device to generate an OTP. Enter the OTP received on your registered Airtel number.

After submitting the eSIM request, you will receive a verification call from Airtel. Confirm your request during the call to complete your request. The Airtel eSIM request will be ready for setup soon, and users can download the eSIM on their smartphone. The eSIM will get activated within 2 hours after profile download. After switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM, activate the new eSIM profile, remove the physical SIM and restart your device

After activation, users have to keep the EID private to avoid unauthorised access. If an Airtel eSIM-enabled device is lost, customers can visit the nearest Airtel Store for support.

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