BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon

BSNL's e-SIM can be used alongside a physical SIM on handsets that have multi-SIM support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: X/ BSNL

BSNL joins Airtel, Jio, and Vi to offer e-SIM services in India

BSNL launched its e-SIM service in Tamil Nadu on Friday, commemorating India's 79th Independence Day. As per the state-owned telecom operator, the e-SIM service arrives as a flexible and cost-effective solution that eliminates the need to obtain physical SIM cards for a BSNL connection. While it is currently available in a single region, the e-SIM service will soon be expanded across the country, enabling customers to take advantage of facilities like instant activation and Internet of Things (IoT)-ready connectivity.

BSNL's e-SIM Service

BSNL announced the launch of its e-SIM service in the Tamil Nadu circle via a post on X (formerly Twitter). With its introduction, customers can avail of instant activation, flexible and cost-effective plans, mitigation of physical SIM issues, and IoT-ready connectivity on smartphones and wearables, as per the state-owned telecom operator.

“We are proud to announce the launch of e-SIM as a soft launch in the Tamil Nadu circle, as a commitment of secure, future-ready connectivity”, A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said in a statement.

As per the reports, customers can visit BSNL Customer Service Centres (CSC) to get an e-SIM. They are required to carry an e-SIM-compatible device and a valid identity card for digital know-your-customer (KYC) verification. The service is available for both existing and new BSNL customers.

The onboarding process will involve digital KYC verification and the receipt of a one-time QR code for downloading the e-SIM profile. The BSNL e-SIM can reportedly be used alongside a physical SIM card on handsets that have multi-SIM support.

With this move, BSNL joins private players such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to offer e-SIM services in India. However, it remains unclear whether transitioning from a physical SIM to an e-SIM incurs a charge. Notably, all three major telecom operators offer this service at no extra cost.

Alongside its launch, the state-owned telecom operator also introduced an advanced Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing system. It is a network-level solution designed to safeguard users from fraudulent messages by identifying and blocking suspicious or phishing links before they are delivered.

As per BSNL, it will ensure that OTPs, bank alerts, and government notifications are delivered in compliance with TRAI's DLT/UCC regulations.

