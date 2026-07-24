The iQOO Z11 Lite features a 6.74-inch 120Hz display
The phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box
The iQOO Z11 Lite comes with an IP65-rated design
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iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999, including launch offers. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of high brightness mode. For photography, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
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Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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