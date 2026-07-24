iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G in India with a starting price of Rs. 17,999, including launch offers. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of high brightness mode. For photography, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

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