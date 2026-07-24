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  • Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India With 6.75 Inch Display, Up to 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, Up to 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Virat V1 runs on a Unisoc SC9863A processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 12:15 IST
Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, Up to 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Virat V1 5G is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colours

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Highlights
  • Lava Virat V1 4G variant has a 5,000mAh battery
  • The 5G variant of Lava Virat V1 runs on a Unisoc T8200 processor
  • Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 have an AI-backed dual rear cameras
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Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G were launched in India on Friday as the latest affordable smartphones from the domestic brand Lava International. The new handsets are offered in two colour options and feature 6.75-inch displays. They have an AI-backed dual-camera unit on the rear, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The 5G model has a 6,000mAh battery, while the 4G version of Virat V1 has a 5,000mAh battery. They will go on sale in India starting next week. 

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Specifications

Lava Virat V1 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999. As an introductory offer, the company will sell this phone for Rs. 11,999. The Lava Virat V1, on the other hand, costs Rs. 9,999. It will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 8,999.

The duo will go on sale through Flipkart and the Lava website starting July 31 at 12pm IST. This special launch price will be applicable only on the first day of sale. The Lava Virat V1 5G is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colours, while the Lava Virat V1 4G is released in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver shades.

The company confirmed that it will provide doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1. 

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Specifications

The newly launched Lava Virat V1 5G runs on Android 16, while the Lava Virat V1 4G variant runs on Android 15. Both phones feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display.

The 5G variant of Lava Virat V1 runs on a Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 4GB, while the onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

The Lava Virat V1 has a Unisoc SC9863A processor. It also comes with 4GB of RAM, with support for 4GB virtual RAM, along with 64GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 have an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The duo has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. They offer an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Virat V1 5G features a 6,000mAh battery, while the Lava Virat V1 4G variant has a 5,000mAh battery.

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Further reading: Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1, Lava Virat V1 5G Price in India, Lava Virat V1 Price in India, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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