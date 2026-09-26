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How to Check Your Mobile Number on Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL

Swapped your SIM card or simply forgot your number? We have you covered.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2026 08:00 IST
How to Check Your Mobile Number on Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Pixabay

There are various ways to check your own phone number

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Highlights
  • You can check your phone number locally on your smartphone
  • You can also use your operator's USSD code to check your number
  • Operator apps are also an easy way to know your own number
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Most of us can remember our mobile numbers easily. At times, we swap out our SIM cards and struggle to remember which number is linked to which card. Sometimes we get a brand-new SIM card as a secondary number, and it can be hard to memorise something new amid the hustle and bustle of daily life. In some cases, you don't have a physical SIM card but have several eSIMs installed on your smartphone. As smartphones become more popular, some older users may struggle to keep track of and remember their mobile numbers. With these points in mind, here are a few quick ways to check your phone number, depending on your operator.

The simplest way to check your number is to dial a trusted friend or family member. This works as long as you have their number stored on your SIM card, on a document, or even have it memorised.

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How to Check Your Number on Your Android Device or iPhone

If you don't have or remember a trusted person's phone number, you can alternatively check your phone to obtain it.

If you own an iPhone:

  1. Find and open the Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Find and open the Mobile Service option
  3. Your number will be displayed under My Number

     

If you own an Android device:

  1. Find and open the Settings app
  2. Tap to open Network and internet
  3. Tap on SIMs
  4. Out here, you will see all the SIM or eSIM numbers on your device, with individual toggles to activate or deactivate each number on your device

     

Alternatively, you can also:

  1. Open the Settings app on your Android device
  2. Scroll a bit and find About phone
  3. Here you can find your SIM number or eSIM numbers stored on your device

     

Lastly, you could check your operator's app if you have already installed it on your device. But given the chicken-and-egg situation, you will need to know your number to log in to the app.

How to Check Your Number Using Operator Services

For Jio Users:

  1. Open the Phone app on your home screen
  2. Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar
  3. Dial 1299 and press the call button
  4. The call will get disconnected
  5. You will receive an SMS with your number and plan details.
  6. Alternatively, you can call 199 and follow the IVR to check your number.

     

For Airtel Users:

  1. Open the Phone app on your home screen
  2. Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar
  3. Dial *282# and press the call button
  4. You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number
  5. Alternatively, you can call 121 and follow the IVR to check your number.

     

For Vi Users:

  1. Open the Phone app on your home screen
  2. Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar
  3. Dial *199# and press the call button
  4. You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number
  5. Alternatively, you can call 199 or 198 and follow the IVR to check your number.

     

For BSNL Users:

  1. Open the Phone app on your home screen
  2. Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar
  3. Dial *222# and press the call button
  4. You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number
  5. Alternatively, you can call 1800-180-1503 and follow the IVR to check your number.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes the same for all operators?

No. Every operator has their own unique USSD codes.

Can I use my operator's mobile app to check my number?

Yes. But you will need to know your number in order to log into the app

Do all operators offer an SMS service to check my number?

No. Only a few operators offer an SMS service to check your number.

Do I need to match the SIM card and operator before dialling the USSD code?

Yes. You can dial the supported USSD code only if you have the operator's authorised SIM card on your device

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Further reading: How to, How to check mobile number, eSIM, Sim card, Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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