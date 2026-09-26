How to Check Your Mobile Number on Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL

Most of us can remember our mobile numbers easily. At times, we swap out our SIM cards and struggle to remember which number is linked to which card. Sometimes we get a brand-new SIM card as a secondary number, and it can be hard to memorise something new amid the hustle and bustle of daily life. In some cases, you don't have a physical SIM card but have several eSIMs installed on your smartphone. As smartphones become more popular, some older users may struggle to keep track of and remember their mobile numbers. With these points in mind, here are a few quick ways to check your phone number, depending on your operator.

The simplest way to check your number is to dial a trusted friend or family member. This works as long as you have their number stored on your SIM card, on a document, or even have it memorised.

How to Check Your Number on Your Android Device or iPhone

If you don't have or remember a trusted person's phone number, you can alternatively check your phone to obtain it.

If you own an iPhone:

Find and open the Settings app on your iPhone Find and open the Mobile Service option Your number will be displayed under My Number

If you own an Android device:

Find and open the Settings app Tap to open Network and internet Tap on SIMs Out here, you will see all the SIM or eSIM numbers on your device, with individual toggles to activate or deactivate each number on your device eSIM vs Physical SIM in India: What You Need to Know

Alternatively, you can also:

Open the Settings app on your Android device Scroll a bit and find About phone Here you can find your SIM number or eSIM numbers stored on your device

Lastly, you could check your operator's app if you have already installed it on your device. But given the chicken-and-egg situation, you will need to know your number to log in to the app.

How to Check Your Number Using Operator Services

For Jio Users:

Open the Phone app on your home screen Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar Dial 1299 and press the call button The call will get disconnected You will receive an SMS with your number and plan details. Alternatively, you can call 199 and follow the IVR to check your number.

For Airtel Users:

Open the Phone app on your home screen Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar Dial *282# and press the call button You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number Alternatively, you can call 121 and follow the IVR to check your number.

For Vi Users:

Open the Phone app on your home screen Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar Dial *199# and press the call button You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number Alternatively, you can call 199 or 198 and follow the IVR to check your number.

For BSNL Users:

Open the Phone app on your home screen Select Keypad from the bottom menu bar Dial *222# and press the call button You will get a pop-up message displaying your mobile number Alternatively, you can call 1800-180-1503 and follow the IVR to check your number. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)