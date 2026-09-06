Telecom service providers in India offer a number of prepaid and postpaid plans with different benefits and validity at different tariff prices. Companies like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL offer choices to customers, allowing them to get the best plan based on their needs and usage. However, you might often find your current prepaid or postpaid plan not meeting your needs, or not offering the best value for money according to you. At the same time, some other telecom company could be providing exactly or close to what you actually need. In such cases, you can choose to port your existing phone number to a different network using various methods.

Here is a step-by-step guide for you to help you easily port your existing phone number from one network to another.

Eligibility to Port Mobile Number From One Network to Another

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) says that to avail the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility:

The activation in the current operator's network has been more than 90 days.

If you have a post-paid mobile connection, all your outstanding dues towards the TSP need to be cleared.

You have not filed for change of ownership of your mobile number.

Your phone number should not be sub judice, or its portability has not been prohibited by the court of law.

Your phone number should not be under any contractual obligations.

The SIM for the phone number to be ported was not changed or replaced in the last seven days.

How to Port Your Mobile Number From One Network to Another

First, generate a valid Unique Porting Code (UPC). You can generate the UPC by sending an SMS from your phone number. Copy the following message and send it to 1900. PORT <space> <10-digit phone number> You will receive the UPC from the number 1901, which you must submit during the process. Now, go to the point of sale of the TSP of your choice > fill out the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form. Then, pay for porting your number > complete the KYC process. You will receive an SMS from the MNP service provider confirming your submission. You can also withdraw your porting request within 24 hours. Within three working days, your number should be ported to the new network. You will also receive a confirmation of the same via SMS within four hours. Once you receive your new SIM with the same phone number, you must insert it in your handset. Once the verification process is complete, your SIM will be activated.

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