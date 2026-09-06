How to Port Your Mobile Number From One Network to Another

You can send a text message to initiate the process
You need to get a Unique Porting Code to port networks
There is a 90-day limit before you can port your number
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Telecom service providers in India offer a number of prepaid and postpaid plans with different benefits and validity at different tariff prices. Companies like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL offer choices to customers, allowing them to get the best plan based on their needs and usage. However, you might often find your current prepaid or postpaid plan not meeting your needs, or not offering the best value for money according to you. At the same time, some other telecom company could be providing exactly or close to what you actually need. In such cases, you can choose to port your existing phone number to a different network using various methods.
Here is a step-by-step guide for you to help you easily port your existing phone number from one network to another.
Eligibility to Port Mobile Number From One Network to Another
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) says that to avail the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility:
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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