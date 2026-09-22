The Indian government is set to introduce new rules for phone screen protectors sold in the country. The changes will affect how these accessories are made and sold, with manufacturers and importers having to meet new requirements from next year. The move could also change the range of screen protectors available to consumers, particularly among lower-cost products. The new framework aims to bring clearer quality requirements to the market and gives businesses time to prepare before the rules take effect.

New BIS Rules for Phone Screen Protectors to Take Effect in India in 2027

The government has added smartphone screen protectors to the list of products covered by its compulsory registration rules. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the change through an amendment notified on September 21. It also identifies IS 19348:2025, titled “Glass Screen Protector — Specification”, as the Indian Standard that will apply to the category.

The amended provisions will apply to smartphone screen protectors from April 1, 2027. This means products covered by the new entry will need to meet the specified standard once the requirement takes effect.

IS 19348:2025 specifies requirements for glass screen protectors, including aspects such as glass quality, dimensions and strength. The standard also covers adhesives, anti-shatter films, oleophobic and anti-glare coatings, blue-light filtering and privacy layers.

IS 19348:2025 covers several parts of a glass screen protector, including the glass itself and features such as adhesives, anti-shatter films, oleophobic and anti-glare coatings, blue-light filters and privacy layers. Manufacturers will need to ensure that their products meet the requirements specified for these components and features.

The new rules could also affect the types of screen protectors available in the Indian market. Products that go through the certification process will have the relevant BIS marking and registration details, giving consumers information about their compliance with the standard.

For businesses, meeting the new requirements could involve additional testing and certification costs. These expenses could have an impact on the final cost of products, although the government notification does not specify any increase in retail prices.