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Best Camera Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India: Reno 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, Motorola Edge 70 Max, and More

The Oppo Reno 16 5G and Vivo V70 Elite feature triple rear camera setups, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 adds a dedicated telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2026 14:00 IST
Best Camera Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India: Reno 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, Motorola Edge 70 Max, and More

Vivo V70 Elite (pictured) features a 50-megapixel Super Telephoto camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 5G has three 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 features a dedicated 3x telephoto camera
  • Several phones support optical image stabilisation
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If you're looking for a camera-focused phone under Rs. 75,000, there are several options that cater to different photography needs. Telephoto cameras can be useful for portraits and zoom shots, while optical image stabilisation helps with handheld photography and video. Computational photography also plays an important role in improving image quality on some phones, making the choice less about camera count and more about the kind of results you want.

Best Camera Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India

The Oppo Reno 16 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10a, Motorola Edge 70 Max and Vivo V70 Elite are among the options in this price range. They offer different camera setups, including dedicated telephoto cameras, high-resolution primary sensors, ultrawide cameras and software-driven image processing. Here is what each phone brings to the table.

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Oppo Reno 16 5G

The Oppo Reno 16 5G features three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto camera with an 80mm equivalent focal length. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera and supports 4K video recording.

Beyond the cameras, the Oppo Reno 16 5G features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 16 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 16 5G supports 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 66,999, and Rs. 72,999 for the 8GB and 12GB options, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 combines a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and 2x in-sensor zoom with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The latter supports 3x optical zoom and OIS, giving the phone dedicated hardware for closer shots. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies, while the rear cameras support high-resolution video recording.samsung galaxy s25 review5

The phone also features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with 12GB of RAM and packs a 4,000mAh battery. Charging support includes 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare, while an IP68 rating provides dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 begins at Rs. 74,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a uses a dual rear camera system with a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main sensor has an f/1.7 aperture and a 25mm focal length, while the ultrawide camera offers a 120-degree field of view. A 13-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls.google pixel 10a main big gadgets 360

The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs. 55,999 for the 256GB storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max pairs a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera offering a 119-degree field of view and autofocus. It also features a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and supports up to 4K video recording.motorola edge 70 max review large main

The Edge 70 Max comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Max costs Rs. 54,999 for 8GB RAM and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB RAM, with 256GB of storage on both variants.

Vivo V70 Elite

The Vivo V70 Elite has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel Super Telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Both the primary and telephoto cameras support OIS. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera and can record videos at up to 4K resolution.vivo v70 elite design gadgets 360

The V70 Elite has a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 6,500mAh battery supports 90W wired charging, while IP68 and IP69 ratings provide dust and water resistance.

Vivo V70 Elite Price in India

The Vivo V70 Elite is priced at Rs. 66,999 for 8GB + 256GB, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 71,999. A 12GB + 512GB variant is also available.

FAQs

1. Which is the cheapest phone in this list?

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is the cheapest, starting at Rs. 54,999.

2. Which phones have a telephoto camera?

The Oppo Reno 16 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Vivo V70 Elite have dedicated telephoto cameras.

3. Which phones support OIS?

The Oppo Reno 16 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10a, Motorola Edge 70 Max and Vivo V70 Elite support OIS on at least one camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Delivers flagship-level performance as promised
  • Value for money
  • Decent telephoto camera performance
  • Unique design for a Motorola
  • Minimal thermal issues
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner response
  • Bad
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Inconsistent selfie camera results
  • Thickest Edge 70 series phone
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Max review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
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Further reading: Best Camera Phones in India, Camera Phones Under Rs 75000, Oppo Reno 16 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10a, Motorola Edge 70 Max, Vivo V70 Elite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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