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How to Activate Your Jio eSIM in 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you have recently upgraded to an eSIM-compatible device, here's a step-by-step guide explaining how to activate a Jio eSIM.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 July 2026 09:00 IST
How to Activate Your Jio eSIM in 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Opal Pierce

There are a few steps involved when it comes to activating an eSIM

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Highlights
  • Jio allows easy conversion from physical SIM to eSIM
  • Customers are not charged for the process
  • Jio will generate an eSIM activation profile or QR code for your phone
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In recent years, physical SIM cards have gradually given way to eSIM technology. Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel, the three largest telecom operators in India, offer eSIM functionality for supported devices. Unlike traditional SIM cards, it can be activated digitally. Jio supports eSIM activation on a wide range of compatible Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, and smartwatches. It also offers an option to convert your physical SIM to eSIM for devices that support it.

So, if you have recently upgraded to an eSIM-compatible device or simply want to switch from a physical SIM, here's a step-by-step guide explaining how to activate a Jio eSIM.

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What Is a Jio eSIM and Which Devices Support It?

An eSIM (Embedded SIM) is a digital SIM that is integrated into your smartphone or wearable. Instead of inserting a physical SIM card, your mobile operator remotely provisions your mobile plan over the air. Not only does it save space in a device, as manufacturers do not have to add a tray or slot for a physical SIM and can use that space for something else, but it also enables remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device.

Thus, in situations that may require removing or changing a SIM when moving to a different circle, switching telecom operators, or others, this can be done remotely by the mobile operator.

Several smartphone manufacturers offer models with eSIM support. These include iPhone XS and newer models, Google Pixel 4 and later devices, and multiple models from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo. You can check the complete list of supported devices on Jio's official website before proceeding.

How to Activate Jio eSIM on Your Smartphone

  1. Connect to Wi-Fi since your physical SIM will eventually be replaced during activation.
  2. Open Jio's official eSIM request page and select your device manufacturer from the available list.
  3. Select the exact smartphone model that you want to activate.
  4. Provide the Jio mobile number you wish to convert into an eSIM.
  5. Jio will send a One-Time Password (OTP) to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify your request.
  6. Once your request is verified, Jio will generate an eSIM activation profile or QR code, depending on your device.
  7. Next, add the eSIM profile to your phone. iPhone users can navigate to Settings > Mobile Data > Add eSIM. Scan the QR code and follow the on-screen instructions. On Android, head over to Settings > Network & Internet > Add e-SIM. When prompted, scan the provided QR code.
  8. After the eSIM profile is downloaded, restart your smartphone if prompted. Your Jio connection should become active within a short period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I convert my existing Jio physical SIM into an eSIM?

Yes. Existing Jio customers can convert their physical SIM into an eSIM on supported devices.

Is there any charge for activating Jio eSIM?

No. Jio does not currently charge customers for converting a physical SIM into an eSIM.

Can I use the same Jio eSIM on multiple devices?

No. A single Jio mobile number can only be active on one smartphone at a time.

Can I switch back to a physical SIM later?

Yes. You can visit a Jio Store or follow the operator's SIM replacement process to switch back to a physical SIM if required.

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Further reading: Reliance Jio, eSIM, Jio eSIM
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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