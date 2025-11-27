Technology News
Know How to Change the Phone Number Linked to Your Google and Gmail Account

After changing the number, Google may take up to a week before allowing users to use the new number for sensitive actions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 November 2025 15:25 IST
Know How to Change the Phone Number Linked to Your Google and Gmail Account

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Changing phone number in Google account does not automatically update it across all Google services

  • Users can add, update, or remove phone numbers on Google Account
  • Google uses the linked number to send verification codes
  • Once updated, the new number will appear as the linked phone number
Google allows users to verify their accounts using a phone number. When you forget your email address, you can even sign in with your linked phone number. However, you will lose this security feature if the number is no longer active. It is important to keep your Google and Gmail accounts linked to your current phone number. Google uses this number to send verification codes, password reset links, and two-factor authentication alerts. Without access to your number, you could be locked out of your account. Moreover, an outdated number could put your account at risk if someone else starts using it.

How To Update Your Linked Phone Number on Google Account

If you manage multiple accounts or have moved to a new country, it's easy to lose track of your Google accounts and linked numbers. Therefore, updating your phone number is essential for both account security and recovery. Here's how you can change the phone number linked to your Google or Gmail account.

  1. Go to myaccount.google.com and sign in or open the Gmail app
  2. On Gmail, tap your profile photo and select Manage your Google Account
  3. Select the Personal info tab from the side menu.
  4. Navigate to Contact info and then Phone number
  5. Tap on your phone number shown on the site and tap the edit icon (pencil)
  6. Verify your password and device, and click Next
  7. Enter the new phone number
  8. Google will send a verification code via SMS
  9. Enter the code to finish the verification

Once updated, the new number will appear as the linked phone number for account recovery and verification. Users can also delete the old number by selecting the Delete option next to it to avoid confusion and security risks.

The steps are nearly the same across Windows, Android, iPhone, and iPad. However, after changing the number, Google may take up to a week before allowing you to use it for actions like password changes or account recovery. 

Changing your phone number in your Google account and Gmail does not automatically update it across all Google services. You may need to manually update it in apps like Google Calendar and Chrome.

