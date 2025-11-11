Technology News
How to Link Your Android Phone With a Windows PC for Calling, Texting, and Sharing Photos

Phone Link app connects your Android device to a Windows PC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 18:28 IST
How to Link Your Android Phone With a Windows PC for Calling, Texting, and Sharing Photos

Photo Credit: Microsoft

To use Phone Link, you’ll need to sign in with a Microsoft account

Highlights
  • Your phone notifications, calls and apps can be seen on a Windows PC
  • To use Phone Link, users are required to sign in with a Microsoft account
  • Calling feature need Bluetooth to be enabled on both devices.
Connecting your Android phone to a Windows PC brings a range of convenience and productivity benefits, especially if your work involves using both devices. While there are many apps available on the Google Play Store for syncing your phone with your PC, Microsoft's Phone Link app stands out as one of the most popular solutions for integrating the two platforms. Originally introduced in 2018, Phone Link allows seamless connection between your phone and PC over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile data. Once connected, users can manage calls, respond to messages, get notifications, and access their phone's photos right from the desktop.

Know How to Set Up Phone Link 

To use Phone Link, users are required to sign in with a Microsoft account. Some features, like calling, require Bluetooth to be enabled on both devices. Here's a quick guide on how to set up Phone Link and start using its features.

  1. Open the Phone Link app on your Windows PC. If Phone Link isn't already installed on your PC, you can download it from the Microsoft Store
  2. A pop-up window will appear, and choose Android as your device type.
  3. Sign in with your Microsoft account
  4. On your Android mobile phone, install the Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store
  5. Open the app and sign in with the same Microsoft account.
  6. Tap Link your phone and PC, then scan the QR code shown on your PC with the in-app camera.

After successfully linking your Android phone to your Windows PC, you'll see a welcome screen confirming the connection. To get started, users must grant permissions for accessing contacts, messages, call logs, media, and notifications.

phone link gadgets360 Phone Link

Once set up, Phone Link displays the main features across the top of the interface

 

The Phone Link displays the main features, including Messages, Calls, Apps, and Photos, at the top of the interface. Clicking the system tray icon shows recent apps. Notifications appear in a dedicated left-side panel.

Once set up, you can send and receive text messages directly from your Windows PC, take or make calls via your phone's network using Bluetooth, and instantly access recent photos. Besides making calls, users will get access to the call history and contacts on the Windows PC. It also allows you to drag and drop, or copy and paste the images into other apps.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
