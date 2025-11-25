Technology News
English Edition

How to Switch Accounts on WhatsApp for iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Switching between WhatsApp accounts is simple, and both accounts retain their own chats, notification preferences and privacy settings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 November 2025 19:11 IST
How to Switch Accounts on WhatsApp for iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

How to Switch WhatsApp Account on iOS or Android and vice versa

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp now supports two accounts on a single device
  • Feature launched on Android in 2023 and is now rolling out to iOS
  • Each account keeps separate chats, settings and notifications
Advertisement

WhatsApp has finally made it easier for users to manage more than one account on the same iPhone, a feature that first arrived on Android in 2023 and is finally rolling out to WhatsApp for iOS. Until recently, switching accounts often required workarounds such as using dual apps, relying on WhatsApp Business or carrying a second phone. With native multi-account support now available on both platforms, users can add and switch between two accounts directly within the main app.

This update allows users to add an account linked to a different phone number, SIM or companion device and switch between accounts without logging out. Each account will retain its own chats, notification preferences, privacy controls and backup settings. This setup is especially helpful for people who manage both work and personal communication, freelancers handling multiple clients, or anyone who prefers to keep separate message spaces.

How to Switch Between WhatsApp Accounts on iOS and Android Devices

In this guide, we explain how to add, switch and manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on both iPhone and Android devices. The process is simple, but it comes with a few important details to understand, including how verification works, how notifications are managed and what happens to chat backups for each account.

How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on iOS Devices

  1. First, open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap the Settings tab.
  2. Tap the downward chevron next to your profile name to view your accounts.
  3. Next, select the second account to switch to it.
  4. If you are unable to add a second account, first try restarting your iPhone.
  5. If that doesn't help, switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to refresh the connection.
  6. You also need to make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

Notably, to add another account, open Settings, tap the plus icon beside your name and select Add account. Accept the terms, enter and verify your number, then set up your profile or skip it for later. Some functions, including payment features, are not yet supported for secondary accounts on iOS.

How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on Android Phones

  1. On your Android phone, open WhatsApp and tap More Options, which is shown as three vertical dots.
  2. Tap Switch accounts to move between your two WhatsApp accounts.
  3. Keep in mind that WhatsApp allows a maximum of two accounts on a single device.
  4. You will still receive activity from the account you are not using, but you must switch to that account to read messages or view call details.
  5. If you cannot add a second account, start by restarting your Android phone.
  6. If the problem continues, try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data.
  7. Make sure you have the most recent version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

FAQs

1. Do I need a second phone number to use two WhatsApp accounts on one device?

Yes. Each WhatsApp account must be registered with its own phone number.

2. Can I receive notifications from both accounts at the same time?

Yes. Even when one account is inactive, you will still receive message and call alerts from both accounts.

3. How many WhatsApp accounts can I use on a single device?

WhatsApp currently supports a maximum of two accounts on one mobile device.

4. Are all features available for secondary accounts on iOS and Android?

Not yet. Some functions, such as payment features on iOS, may be unavailable for secondary accounts until future updates roll out.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Multiple WhatsApp Accounts, iOS, Android, How to Switch Accounts on WhatsApp, How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on iOS, How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years

Related Stories

How to Switch Accounts on WhatsApp for iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Steam Black Friday Deals: Best Games Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  4. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  6. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  7. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Design Teased; Will Launch in Europe Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad 2
  9. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  10. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »