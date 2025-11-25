WhatsApp has finally made it easier for users to manage more than one account on the same iPhone, a feature that first arrived on Android in 2023 and is finally rolling out to WhatsApp for iOS. Until recently, switching accounts often required workarounds such as using dual apps, relying on WhatsApp Business or carrying a second phone. With native multi-account support now available on both platforms, users can add and switch between two accounts directly within the main app.

This update allows users to add an account linked to a different phone number, SIM or companion device and switch between accounts without logging out. Each account will retain its own chats, notification preferences, privacy controls and backup settings. This setup is especially helpful for people who manage both work and personal communication, freelancers handling multiple clients, or anyone who prefers to keep separate message spaces.

How to Switch Between WhatsApp Accounts on iOS and Android Devices

In this guide, we explain how to add, switch and manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on both iPhone and Android devices. The process is simple, but it comes with a few important details to understand, including how verification works, how notifications are managed and what happens to chat backups for each account.

How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on iOS Devices

First, open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap the Settings tab. Tap the downward chevron next to your profile name to view your accounts. Next, select the second account to switch to it. If you are unable to add a second account, first try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn't help, switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to refresh the connection. You also need to make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

Notably, to add another account, open Settings, tap the plus icon beside your name and select Add account. Accept the terms, enter and verify your number, then set up your profile or skip it for later. Some functions, including payment features, are not yet supported for secondary accounts on iOS.

How to Switch WhatsApp Accounts on Android Phones

On your Android phone, open WhatsApp and tap More Options, which is shown as three vertical dots. Tap Switch accounts to move between your two WhatsApp accounts. Keep in mind that WhatsApp allows a maximum of two accounts on a single device. You will still receive activity from the account you are not using, but you must switch to that account to read messages or view call details. If you cannot add a second account, start by restarting your Android phone. If the problem continues, try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Make sure you have the most recent version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

FAQs

1. Do I need a second phone number to use two WhatsApp accounts on one device?

Yes. Each WhatsApp account must be registered with its own phone number.

2. Can I receive notifications from both accounts at the same time?

Yes. Even when one account is inactive, you will still receive message and call alerts from both accounts.

3. How many WhatsApp accounts can I use on a single device?

WhatsApp currently supports a maximum of two accounts on one mobile device.

4. Are all features available for secondary accounts on iOS and Android?

Not yet. Some functions, such as payment features on iOS, may be unavailable for secondary accounts until future updates roll out.