If you use a BSNL mobile connection, keeping track of your active recharge plan and its validity can help you avoid running out of data or losing service unexpectedly. You can check these details in several ways, depending on whether you want to use your phone's dialer, WhatsApp or the BSNL Selfcare app. We have already told you how to check your BSNL data balance with a step-by-step guide. This time, we will show you how to check your active recharge plan, remaining validity and other account details using different methods.

How to Check Your BSNL Plan Using USSD Codes

You can check your BSNL prepaid balance and plan validity without an internet connection using USSD codes. Here's how you can do it:

Open the dialler on your BSNL mobile number and dial *123# . Press the call button to continue. You should see an on-screen menu with your main balance and validity details. Follow the available options to check the information you need. If you want to check your data balance and plan validity, dial *124# from your BSNL number and press the call button. Follow the on-screen prompts to view your available data and other plan details.

How to Check Your BSNL Plan Through WhatsApp

You can also check your BSNL plan and account details through WhatsApp. Here's how:

First, save the BSNL customer service number 1800-4444 to your phone's contacts. Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved BSNL number. Send a simple message such as “Hi” to begin. Once the automated service responds, follow the options shown in the chat to check your active plan, balance and validity details. Select the relevant option and follow the prompts to view the information for your BSNL number.

How to Check Your BSNL Plan Using the BSNL Selfcare App

You can also use the BSNL Selfcare app to check your active plan and validity. Here's how:

Download the BSNL Selfcare app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and open it on your phone. Log in using your BSNL mobile number. The app will verify your number through an OTP. Once you log in, open the account dashboard to view your active plan and its validity. You can also check your available data balance and look for alerts about your plan's expiry.

How to Check Your BSNL Plan Through Customer Care

If you prefer to speak to a customer care representative, you can contact BSNL directly to check your plan and account details. Here's how:

If you are calling from your BSNL mobile number, dial 1503 and press the call button. If you are calling from another network, dial 1800-180-1503 instead. Follow the instructions provided during the call to get help with your BSNL mobile plan, balance or validity details.

Once you know your BSNL plan's validity and remaining benefits, you can recharge your number at the right time and avoid an unexpected service interruption. You can use whichever method is most convenient, whether that is the Selfcare app, customer care or another available option.