USSD codes let you check your balance and plan details
BSNL also offers account services through WhatsApp
The Selfcare app shows details linked to your BSNL account
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If you use a BSNL mobile connection, keeping track of your active recharge plan and its validity can help you avoid running out of data or losing service unexpectedly. You can check these details in several ways, depending on whether you want to use your phone's dialer, WhatsApp or the BSNL Selfcare app. We have already told you how to check your BSNL data balance with a step-by-step guide. This time, we will show you how to check your active recharge plan, remaining validity and other account details using different methods.
How to Check Your BSNL Plan Using USSD Codes
You can check your BSNL prepaid balance and plan validity without an internet connection using USSD codes. Here's how you can do it:
If you are calling from your BSNL mobile number, dial 1503 and press the call button.
If you are calling from another network, dial 1800-180-1503 instead.
Follow the instructions provided during the call to get help with your BSNL mobile plan, balance or validity details.
Once you know your BSNL plan's validity and remaining benefits, you can recharge your number at the right time and avoid an unexpected service interruption. You can use whichever method is most convenient, whether that is the Selfcare app, customer care or another available option.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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