Pre-orders for God of War Laufey will begin on September 29, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced. The developer has also detailed the editions that will be available to pre-purchase on PlayStation Store. God of War Laufey is getting a Digital Deluxe edition, which will include in-game rewards.

Santa Monica confirmed on Monday that God of War Laufey pre-orders will go live on September 29 at 10am local time. Users who pre-order the game digitally or physically will receive the Last Wish armour set, Golden Leaves cosmetic for Phranque, and an in-game resource pack.

God of War Laufey will also be available in a Digital Deluxe edition, which comes with Dark Alchemy armour set, Dark Alchemy blade, Dark Alchemy bow scales, Dark Alchemy catalyst, in-game resource pack, digital mini artbook, and a digital copy of the official God of War Laufey soundtrack.

God of War Laufey Combat Details

In addition to the pre-order announcement, Santa Monica also shared new details on Laufey's combat abilities, along with new screenshots and clips of the game's combat. The studio shared gameplay clips of Faye's Serpent Bow, a weapon that will be in the game. The Serpent Bow, which seems to be made of an actual snake, can shift its form and can be utilised for both ranged and melee combat.

When using the bow, players can fully press down the aim trigger to engage a precision mode and charge up multiple arrows for a powerful ranged attack.

Utilising the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers, players can also half press the aim trigger to enter a hip-fire mode, which allows Faye to shoot multiple times in quick succession and extend attack combos.

In addition to two firing modes of the bow, Faye will have access to a variety of arrow types that suit different playstyles.

The bow can be customised further when paired with different types of serpent scales that come with unique perks. The Serpent Bow also has unlockable skills that further deepen ranged gameplay.

Similar customisation options that unlock new gameplay perks, stats, and unique looks will also be available for Faye's sword. Additionally, she will have access to Catalysts, which are artifacts that can channel the magic of the Everywhen, the game's mythical setting.

Finally, Santa Monica shared two new screenshots from the game, including one that features Kratos.

God of War Laufey is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on February 16, 2027.