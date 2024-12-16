Apple introduced the Live voicemail feature on iPhones in India with the latest iOS 18 update. The feature serves as an answering system for missed calls, allowing callers to leave messages. This functionality includes both traditional voicemail and Live Voicemail, which transcribes messages in real-time. Users can listen to recordings or view transcriptions within the Phone app. The feature supports efficient communication and ensures users never miss important updates, even when they cannot answer calls. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to disable the feature if you do not wish to use it and how to enable it if you haven't already!

How Does Voicemail Feature Work on iPhone?

The voicemail system records the caller's message after a preset duration when calls remain unanswered. Recent iOS updates have introduced the Live Voicemail feature in major regions. This allows real-time transcription of voicemails, enabling users to screen and prioritise calls even before they pick up.

Callers who encounter voicemail are presented with two primary scenarios. They either hear a default system greeting or a customised one recorded by the user. These settings enhance communication for professionals and personal users alike.

Key functionalities include:

Recording messages when the phone is unanswered or unreachable.

Real-time transcription via Live Voicemail.

Saving voicemails for future reference.

The ability to customise greetings for a personalised touch.

How to Enable Voicemail Feature on iPhone

Live Voicemail is automatically enabled in iPhones running iOS 17 and above. If it is not active, follow these steps:

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap on the Voicemail tab in the bottom-right corner. Select Set Up Now to begin the setup process. Create a password for your voicemail. Choose between the default greeting or a custom one. To record a custom greeting, follow the prompts. Save your settings to activate voicemail.

Tip: It's advisable to test the voicemail feature by calling your own number to ensure the greeting is functioning and as per your expectations. You can always make changes to your custom greeting.

How to Disable Voicemail Feature on iPhone

For users who prefer not to use voicemail, disabling the feature may be necessary. Note that voicemail settings are often dependent on the carrier. Here's how to proceed:

The feature also includes the ability to listen to messages while they are being recorded and save transcriptions for future reference. Customised greetings can be set to personalise the caller's experience. It is a valuable tool for professionals and individuals seeking efficient communication management.

For users who wish to disable Live Voicemail:

Open ‘Settings' and navigate to ‘Phone.' Locate the ‘Live Voicemail' option. Toggle the feature off to deactivate it.

Alternative Method:

Some carriers allow users to disable voicemail through dialled codes. Contact customer service or visit the carrier's website to find specific instructions. For Visual Voicemail as well, you can contact your mobile carrier to assist with disabling the service as it is carrier-dependent.

Live Voicemail Features

The Live Voicemail feature, introduced with iOS 17, is a significant upgrade in voicemail technology. It offers real-time transcription, helping users manage calls effectively. Below are some of its notable features:

Real-Time Transcription: As callers leave messages, the system transcribes their words into text. This transcription appears on the iPhone screen, allowing users to gauge the importance of the message instantly.

As callers leave messages, the system transcribes their words into text. This transcription appears on the iPhone screen, allowing users to gauge the importance of the message instantly. Call Screening: Live Voicemail lets users decide whether to answer a call while a voicemail is being recorded. This can be particularly useful for screening unknown numbers.

Live Voicemail lets users decide whether to answer a call while a voicemail is being recorded. This can be particularly useful for screening unknown numbers. Spam Detection: Calls flagged as spam by the carrier are automatically declined and not recorded as voicemails. This saves time and keeps unnecessary messages from cluttering the inbox.

Calls flagged as spam by the carrier are automatically declined and not recorded as voicemails. This saves time and keeps unnecessary messages from cluttering the inbox. Custom Greetings: Users can personalise greetings for a more professional or friendly touch. This ensures callers feel acknowledged.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the use of voicemail on iPhone?

Voicemail allows users to receive and retrieve voice messages when they cannot answer calls. This ensures no important communication is missed.

How do I add a custom voicemail?

You can record a custom voicemail greeting via the Phone app by selecting Voicemail > Set Up Now > Custom Greeting. Follow prompts to create a personalised message.

Is iPhone voicemail free?

Voicemail services are typically included in carrier plans, but some networks may charge for voicemail access or retrieval. It's advisable to confirm details with your service provider.

Do voicemails delete on iPhone?

Voicemails can be deleted manually or may be removed automatically after a specific period, depending on carrier settings. It's recommended to save important messages externally.