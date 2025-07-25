Technology News
Infinix Smart 10 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, Infinix AI Features

Infinix Smart 10 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 10 has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 10 ships with Android 15-based XOS 15.1
  • The handset carries 8-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • The Infinix Smart 10 cameras support 2K video recording
Infinix Smart 10 was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is claimed to be the first in its segment to offer four years of lag-free experience. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is powered by an Unisoc T7250 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It supports Infinix AI features like the Folax AI voice assistant. The phone also has support for the company's UltraLink feature, which helps users make calls without a cellular network.

Infinix Smart 10 Price in India

Infinix Smart 10 price in India is set at Rs. 6,799 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It is offered in Iris Blue, Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, and Twilight Gold colourways. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and offline retail stores starting August 2.

Infinix Smart 10 Specifications, Features

The Infinix Smart 10 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness level, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It supports up to 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone is claimed to carry a TÜV SÜD certification for four years of lag-free experience.

Infinix Smart 10 ships with Android 15-based XOS 15.1. It is equipped with several Infinix AI features, including the personal voice assistant, Folax AI. The phone also supports AI-backed productivity tools like Document Assistant and Writing Assistant.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 10 gets an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit, as well as an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports dual video mode recording, and both the back and front cameras support 2K video recording at 30fps. The phone, which has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build, carries dual speakers tuned by DTS.

The Infinix Smart 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio and OTG. The handset also supports Infinix's UltraLink feature, which allows users to make voice calls to other eligible Infinix phones in areas with low to no cellular network. The handset measures 165.62 x 77.01 x 8.25mm in size and weighs 187g.

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
