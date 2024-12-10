Apple released the iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC) 2 update for iPhone to registered developers and public testers in beta on Monday. Since RC updates are the finalised versions of beta software before it is released to the public, they do not include any new features but improve upon the existing ones introduced with previous beta updates. iOS 18.2 RC 2 update brings fixes for accessibility, ChatGPT integration, Find My, and other issues.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2 RC 2 carries similar fixes as the RC 1 update. This includes a fix for a bug related to accessibility which caused the Ignore Trackpad setting to reset after updating the iPhone to an iOS 18 beta version. Another inclusion is the rectification for a ChatGPT integration error that resulted in a failure when generating images with ChatGPT in Writing Tools. It also fixes the inability to sign out on devices with MDM profiles when anonymous restrictions are applied.

Apple says iPhone users reported an issue which caused the Play Sound and Precision Finding features of AirTags, AirPods, and third-party Find My-enabled accessories to not work. Another glitch triggered unexpected grouping behaviour when recategorising an email from a domain with a high number of messages. The Messages app also failed to display certain messages. As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, the iOS 18.2 RC 2 update fixes all of them.

The latest RC update carries fixes for other issues related to AVFoundation, Stickers, and SwiftUI. Further, it also highlights known problems in Genmoji, UIKit, UIWritingToolsCoordinator, and Writing Tools.

As per Apple, the iOS 18.2 RC 2 update carries existing Apple Intelligence capabilities such as Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, ChatGPT Integration in Siri, and writing tools. It also bundles web page summarisation and automatic movie creation in the Photos app, expanded customisation options, and other visual changes.